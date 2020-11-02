Trump and Biden Labels on Silver Eagle Coins Become a Popular Way to Commemorate a Historic Election Season

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2020 presidential election nears, many are purchasing memorabilia supporting their desired candidate. Collectible coin and precious metal distributor GovMint.com® specializes in sourcing coins from around the world, and in recent months have paired labels featuring incumbent President Donald Trump and the Democratic Nominee, Joe Biden, with 2020 American Silver Eagle coins.

"We are proud to offer a patriotic way for collectors to commemorate the upcoming election with these 2020 American Silver Eagle coins. Each silver coin is an instant keepsake that represents this year's presidential election."

- Kelsey Knight, Director of Digital Marketing at GovMint.com

Created by the U.S. Mint, American 1oz Silver Eagle coins are backed by the United States government; and, since their introduction in 1986, have gone on to become the most popularly purchased bullion coin in the world.

These 2020-dated coins have been certified for authenticity and graded by respected third-party grading company, Professional Coin Grading Service. Each certified 2020 American Silver Eagle coin is sonically sealed in an acrylic case and will have been awarded the highest grade of mint state "70" which ensures the coin is free of visual marks. To ensure they stand out, each fine silver coin has been paired with a striking label supporting your preferred presidential nominee.

Ideal as your own personal collectible or as a gift for someone in your life, these special 2020 American Silver Eagle coins available at GovMint.com allow you and your friends to show your support this election season.

For more information about Donald Trump- and Joe Biden-themed offerings and to purchase, visit govmint.com.

