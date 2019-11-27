Trump Hotels™ welcomes winter with festive offerings and exclusive brand sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trump Hotels, the luxury brand of five-star hotels and resorts, celebrates the holiday season with thoughtfully-curated offers and attractions, inviting guests to experience comfort and joys during the most wonderful time of the year. Known for its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations, Trump Hotels' award-winning properties in Chicago, Hawaii, Ireland, Scotland and Vancouver are featuring an array of festive experiences to make the holiday season truly memorable. Additionally, all Trump Hotels locations bring a richly exclusive limited time offer during the Black Friday season.

Trump Hotels™ Suitest Deal of the Year

For a limited time, discerning travelers can plan the perfect winter escape at any Trump Hotels destination with "The Suitest Deal of the Year" offer. Book Black Friday through Giving Tuesday, November 29-Dec. 3, and receive 30% off Trump Hotels' luxurious suites. The offer is available when booking for stays through March 31, 2019 with promo code PROCMO.

In an effort to spread joy during the holidays and in celebration of Giving Tuesday, Trump Hotels will donate $10 USD to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for every reservation made during this promotional period for stays through March 31, 2019.

Trump Hotels' festive winter offerings include:

Trump Turnberry™

Trump Turnberry™, a luxury Collection Resort Scotland, is set to welcome visitors this holiday season with a selection of festive activities. Guests are invited to treat themselves to the ultimate luxury festive experience with a special Christmas Break package. No one celebrates New Year's Eve quite like the Scots do and, as 2020 approaches, guests are invited to celebrate Hogmanay, the Scottish word for New Year's Eve, in five-star luxury with a special New Year's Stay package. For more information visit https://www.trumphotels.com/turnberry

Trump International Golf Links® & Hotel Doonbeg, Ireland

Set in one of the most picturesque settings Ireland has to offer, Trump International Golf Links® & Hotel Doonbeg welcomes its annual Christmas Market from November 29 – December 1. The courtyard will once again be transformed into an old-world town square, with over 80 market stalls, large Christmas trees, fireworks, fire baskets and an outdoor food court serving chocolate crepes, BBQ food and hot mulled wine. Trump International Golf Links™ & Hotel Doonbeg is offering a special Christmas Market Weekend package, with luxury accommodations and dining options, including the award-winning Ocean View Restaurant and the warm Irish ambiance at Trump's Bar & Restaurant. For more information, please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/ireland .

Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago

This holiday season, guests at Trump International Hotel & Tower™ Chicago will be transported to a holiday wonderland in the hotel's famous Gingerbread Express. Open throughout the holiday season, the hotel has designated one special elevator traveling up to its contemporary American restaurant, Terrace 16, decked in everyone's favorite holiday indulgences – gingerbread, candy canes and more sweet treats. Created by the property's expert pastry team, guests who ride the Gingerbread Express will be greeted by the sweet aromas of the season, celebratory holiday music, and more than 1,000 gingerbread bricks made in-house. It's the most joyful ride of the season! For more information, please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/chicago.

Trump International Hotel & Tower® Vancouver

At the heart of the Golden Mile, couture shopping, fine dining, entertainment and a buzzing financial center, Trump International Hotel & Tower™ Vancouver is the premier luxury hotel in Vancouver, BC. For the holiday season, Trump Vancouver will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland featuring delectable holiday menus and holiday scents on the lobby floors. With the Suite Escape package, guests booking a three-night stay receive a complimentary fourth night. For more information please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/vancouver.

Trump® International Hotel Waikiki

Celebrate the holidays with family and friends at the luxurious Trump International Hotel Waikiki with a stay in a new room category, the Deluxe Two Bedroom - City View Suite. The spacious residential-style suite accommodation features a gourmet kitchen, a wine refrigerator, Italian white marble baths, and an in-suite washer and dryer unit. With a king bed or option for two single beds in the master bedroom, a queen bed in the second bedroom and a sofa sleeper with memory foam queen size mattress in the living room, the new room type can comfortably accommodate up to six guests. No resort fee. For reservations or more information on more one-, two- and three-bedrooms suites, visit: https://www.trumphotels.com/waikiki .

About TRUMP HOTELS™

Trump Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the guest in mind, and every hotel has a distinct design that is culturally-relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the destination. The brand's "Never Settle" philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

