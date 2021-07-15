Trump International Beach Resort Invites Guests to Go "All In" This Fall

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort, situated on Sunny Isles Beach, has launched a new package for guests that ensures all they have to do is sit back, sip a cocktail and relax. The Going All In Package creates South Florida's newest all-in-one experience, covering accommodation, meals, beverages and activities for couples, families and friends.

Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Available for stays from August 15 through December 15, 2021, the package is $479 per adult, per night, based on double occupancy for a four-night-minimum stay and includes the following:

Accommodation in a spacious, stylish room or suite, appointed with the conveniences of home

Daily meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) at one of the resort's onsite restaurants (some surcharges apply)

Unlimited house brand spirits, domestic draft beer, house varietal wines and non-alcoholic beverages (premium beverage package available at an additional cost of $65 per adult, per night, plus sales tax and service charge)

per adult, per night, plus sales tax and service charge) Resort recreation and activities

Use of 24-hour fitness room

20 percent off on cabana rentals, spa treatments and water sports

Service charge and resort fee

Children three years old and under stay for free in the same room as their parents. Kids ages four to 17 are $309 per child, per night.

To inquire about all-in-one options for meetings, weddings and other special events, please contact a member of the sales team. For more resort information and to book, visit www.trumpmiami.com.

Trump International Beach Resort Miami

An upscale, family-friendly resort on Miami's Sunny Isles Beach, Trump International Beach Resort Miami is independently owned and operated, as well as being a member of the Preferred Hotel Group - Lifestyle collection. A refined, yet relaxed oceanfront retreat, this Forbes Four-Star resort offers guests 360 spacious, stylishly furnished rooms and suites, a full-service spa, a grotto-style swimming pool and poolside cabanas, the Planet Kids program, and 22,000-square-feet of indoor/outdoor event space. Dining options include the new Saka Mori, modern American Neomi's, and Gili's Beach Club and Pool Bar. For more information, visit www.trumpmiami.com.

