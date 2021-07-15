Trump International Beach Resort Invites Guests to Go "All In" This Fall
Luxury beachfront resort introduces South Florida's newest all-in-one option
Jul 15, 2021, 08:47 ET
SUNNY ISLES, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort, situated on Sunny Isles Beach, has launched a new package for guests that ensures all they have to do is sit back, sip a cocktail and relax. The Going All In Package creates South Florida's newest all-in-one experience, covering accommodation, meals, beverages and activities for couples, families and friends.
Available for stays from August 15 through December 15, 2021, the package is $479 per adult, per night, based on double occupancy for a four-night-minimum stay and includes the following:
- Accommodation in a spacious, stylish room or suite, appointed with the conveniences of home
- Daily meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) at one of the resort's onsite restaurants (some surcharges apply)
- Unlimited house brand spirits, domestic draft beer, house varietal wines and non-alcoholic beverages (premium beverage package available at an additional cost of $65 per adult, per night, plus sales tax and service charge)
- Resort recreation and activities
- Use of 24-hour fitness room
- 20 percent off on cabana rentals, spa treatments and water sports
- Service charge and resort fee
Children three years old and under stay for free in the same room as their parents. Kids ages four to 17 are $309 per child, per night.
To inquire about all-in-one options for meetings, weddings and other special events, please contact a member of the sales team. For more resort information and to book, visit www.trumpmiami.com.
Trump International Beach Resort Miami
An upscale, family-friendly resort on Miami's Sunny Isles Beach, Trump International Beach Resort Miami is independently owned and operated, as well as being a member of the Preferred Hotel Group - Lifestyle collection. A refined, yet relaxed oceanfront retreat, this Forbes Four-Star resort offers guests 360 spacious, stylishly furnished rooms and suites, a full-service spa, a grotto-style swimming pool and poolside cabanas, the Planet Kids program, and 22,000-square-feet of indoor/outdoor event space. Dining options include the new Saka Mori, modern American Neomi's, and Gili's Beach Club and Pool Bar. For more information, visit www.trumpmiami.com.
Media Contact:
Arlette Arrechavala
407-227-8867
[email protected]
SOURCE Trump International Beach Resort Miami
Share this article