Trump International Beach Resort Miami Announces Black Friday Sale

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami, located on famed Sunny Isles Beach, has announced its 2020 Black Friday Sale. Guests looking to score some of the best travel deals of the year can enjoy 30 percent off of guestrooms and 40 percent off of suites, valid on reservations made between November 19 and December 2, 2020, for travel through November 30, 2021.

Trump International Beach Resort offers a home-away-from-home with all of the amenities and conveniences of a luxury resort retreat. Its elegant and spacious guest rooms and suites all feature a furnished balcony to enjoy the ocean breeze. Suites have in-room washer and dryer, as well as a fully stocked kitchen.

Safe, outdoor fun is readily available for guests, who can partake in a variety of family-friendly activities, expertly designed by the resort's recreational team. For those wishing to slow down the pace, Trump International Beach Resort offers a much need respite from everyday life with everything from world-class dining to pampering spa treatments and refreshing poolside cocktails.

With the resort's latest Go Hotel Life App , guest have access to their own digital concierge. The complimentary app serves as a digital room key, and provides contactless food and beverage service, as well as housekeeping requests at the touch of a button.

The offer is valid on reservations made between November 19 and December 2, 2020. Travel must be held between November 19, 2020 and November 30, 2021.

For more information or reservations, call 855-672-2622 or visit www.trumpmiami.com. Please use the promotional code DTHANK. Reservations can be cancelled at no charge by 4 p.m. local hotel time up until 24 hours prior to arrival.

About Trump International Beach Resort Miami:

An upscale, family-friendly resort on Miami's Sunny Isles Beach, Trump International Beach Resort Miami is independently owned and operated, as well as being a member of the Preferred Hotel Group - Lifestyle collection. A refined, yet relaxed oceanfront retreat, this Forbes Four-Star resort offers guests 360 spacious, stylishly furnished rooms and suites, a full-service spa, a grotto-style swimming pool and poolside cabanas, complimentary children's program, and 22,000-square-feet of indoor/outdoor event space. Dining options include the modern American Neomi's, Fusion Lounge and Gili's Beach Club and Pool Bar. For more information, visit www.trumpmiami.com .

