Trump International Beach Resort Miami Announces Black Friday Sale

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami, located on famed Sunny Isles Beach, has announced the details behind its highly anticipated annual Black Friday Sale. Guests looking to score some of the best travel deals of 2021 — and 2022 — can enjoy up to 35 percent off nightly rates, plus a $100 resort credit on stays of four nights or longer. This offer is valid on new reservations made between November 18 and December 2, 2021, for travel through December 2, 2022.

Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles, Fla

Trump International Beach Resort offers a true home-away-from-home with all of the amenities and conveniences of a luxury resort retreat. Its elegant and spacious guest rooms and suites all feature a furnished balcony to enjoy the ocean breeze. Suites have an in-room washer and dryer as well as a fully equipped kitchen. Best of all, the resort is dog-friendly, so there is no need to leave your 'fur baby' behind!

Safe, outdoor fun is readily available for guests of all ages, who can partake in a variety of family-friendly activities, such as playing on the sports courts, kayaking, jet skiing and stand-up paddle boarding. The resort's youngest guests can have their own, adult-supervised club at the on-site Planet Kids' Club. For those wishing to slow down the pace, Trump International Beach Resort offers a much-needed respite from everyday life with everything from world-class dining at four on-site restaurants, including Shabbat and pool/beach Kosher menus, to pampering spa treatments to refreshing poolside cocktails in private, air-conditioned cabanas.

With the resort's award-winning Go Hotel Life App, guests have access to their own 24/7, digital concierge. The complimentary app serves as a digital room key and provides contactless food and beverage service as well as housekeeping requests at the touch of a button.

For more information or reservations, call 855-672-2622 or visit www.trumpmiami.com. Please use the promotional code DTHANK. Reservations can be cancelled at no charge up to seven days prior to arrival.

About Trump International Beach Resort Miami:

An upscale, family-friendly resort on Miami's Sunny Isles Beach, Trump International Beach Resort Miami is independently owned and operated, as well as being a member of the Preferred Hotel Group - Lifestyle collection. A refined, yet relaxed oceanfront retreat, this Forbes Four-Star resort offers guests 360 spacious, stylishly furnished rooms and suites, a full-service spa, a grotto-style swimming pool, private, air-conditioned poolside cabanas, an adult-supervised Planet Kids' Club and an on-site game arcade, plus 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Four on-site dining options include the modern American Neomi's, the all-new Saka Mori, Gili's Beach Club and Gili's Pool Bar. For more information, visit www.trumpmiami.com.

Media Contact:

Arlette Arrechavala

407.227.8867

[email protected]

SOURCE Trump International Beach Resort Miami

