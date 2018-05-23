Trump Tax Savings Spurs Employee and Capital Investment

As noted by the President, the TCJA is intended to make resources available for investment by businesses that will have downstream effects of expanding and creating wealth among all citizens. Pan Am shares this goal and is committed to future capital investment to foster growth of the company. Pan Am strongly believes that programs such as the TCJA and the 45G tax credit, supported by continued reduction in overly burdensome regulations, provide substantial incentives for investment in America's growth.

*Pan Am Systems, Inc, is a diversified holding company based in New Hampshire. Its subsidiaries include Pan Am Railways—the nation's largest regional rail carrier by mileage operating in five states, Perma Treat Corporation—a wood products manufacturer, including railroad ties, and Pan Am Brands—a trademark licensing company.

