Trump Tenants File Class Action Against Trump Family Claiming Fradulent Assessment Of Rents Since 1992 In Trump Buildings

Jerry Parker, the Senior Partner at Parker Waichman, explained that the rent fraud was only a part of the Trump Family's plan. "This was a huge tax fraud scheme, designed to allow Fred Trump to transfer money to his family members without paying estate and gift taxes, while at the same time, stealing money from their rent-regulated apartment house tenants. What is totally outrageous is the Trumps made the middle-class tenants of their rent-regulated apartments pay for the money that was fraudulently diverted to the millionaire and possibly billionaire Trump children and nephew."

Parker, himself a former IRS Special Agent in the U.S. Treasury Department, Intelligence Division, outlined the scheme. "In 1992, the Trumps thought they had developed the perfect fraudulent scheme to syphon a considerable amount of money to Fred Trump's children and favorite nephew by stealing that money from their rent-regulated apartment house tenants. In other words, the tenants were made to pay the money that went to the Trump children and Fred Trump's nephew based on fraudulent capital expenses claimed for the apartments" according to Parker. "It was a really rather simple scheme. The Trump Family apparently had no problem lying to regulatory authorities on their application to increase the rent based on the 'trumped up' capital improvement expenses and no one looked very closely at those lies."

The Trump Family scheme was described in a 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times article by David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner entitled "Trump Engaged In Suspect Tax Schemes As He Reaped Riches From His Father." The President's niece, Mary L. Trump, used the New York Times findings as one of the prime sources for her own legal action against the Trump Family, Mary L. Trump v. Donald J. Trump, et al., Index No. 654698/2020, Supreme Court, New York County, filed September 24, 2020. The Times' allegations feature prominently in this class action by the tenants as well.

Jerry Parker sees it as a process which must run its course to arrive at justice for the tenants.



"Whether landlord or tenant, whether rich or poor, fair play has nothing to do with who you are. Things are either right or they're wrong. What the Trumps did was clearly wrong. What do our clients seek here? Justice."

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jerrold S. Parker

Parker Waichman LLP

6 Harbor Park Drive

Port Washington, New York 11050-4647

516-466-6500 office

800-LAW-INFO (800-529-4636)

516-466-6665 fax

Licensed in New York, New Jersey, District of Columbia & Colorado

www.yourlawyer.com

[email protected]

