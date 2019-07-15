Trump to Be Honored by Doctors for Disaster Preparedness in Tucson, July 20

TUCSON, Ariz., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors for Disaster Preparedness has selected President Donald J. Trump to receive its highest honor at its 37th annual meeting to be held in Tucson, Ariz., July 19-21.

The Edward Teller Award for the Defense of Freedom recognizes "extensive, selfless, and effective work in defense of our nation."

In a letter to President Trump, DDP writes: "Among your many accomplishments for our nation, your work in opposing the failed hypothesis of human-caused climate change, including your withdrawal from the Paris 'accord,' and your accomplishments and proposals regarding hydrocarbon and nuclear energy are especially valued by DDP."

Since its founding in the early 1980s, DDP has worked to promote life-saving measures in the event of man-made or natural disasters, including terrorism and war. More recently, our work has included promoting, on sound scientific grounds, abundant energy supplies necessary for life and health.

Our meetings have featured topics such as civilian mass casualty care, emerging infectious diseases, radiation monitoring, chemical and biological warfare, accurate assessment of environmental hazards, terrorist events, climate modeling and weather forecasting, and nuclear energy. Our presenters have included top experts in civil and strategic defense as well as in many fields of science and medicine.

This year's meeting will be held at the Doubletree Hotel near Reid Park. Press passes are available, and speaker interviews may be arranged. The agenda is at https://www.ddponline.org/2019/04/08/ddp-2019-registration-is-open/.

Physicians for Civil Defense distributes information to help to save lives in the event of war or other disaster.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

SOURCE Doctors for Disaster Preparedness

