Trump vs Biden: Stock Market Performance Should Remain Steady Regardless of Winner of November's Presidential Election

Impact of Presidential Elections on the Stock Market (1960-2016)

During the last 23 presidential election years and each subsequent year, the stock market was down four times during an election year and down 10 times the year after an election. The down-market years were mostly recession years having nothing to do with the election. The average return during election years over this period was + 11.3%, and it was + 9.9% in the years subsequent to the election.

Stock Market Returns Under Different Running Political Parties (1860-2010)

Stock market returns under different ruling political parties from 1860 to 2010 show annual returns of 8.2% per year for Republican presidents and 8.4% per year for Democratic presidents, based on a 60% equity, 40% fixed-income portfolio. The annualized compounded return is minimal between the two parties.

"History clearly shows us that stock markets generally behave positively during both presidential election years and subsequent years and that the market has maintained its upward trend over long periods of time regardless of who ends up in the White House," stated Mitch Tuchman, Managing Director of Rebalance.

Tuchman continues, "The long-term average returns of a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds is virtually the same during Republican and Democratic administrations and historically not significant for stock market performance. Any exceptions related to the party of a president are likely more related to economic conditions than politics."

A review of the performance of markets going back to 1926 serves as a powerful reminder that stock markets go up the vast majority of the time and under many different administrations. As such, investors should develop a personal financial plan and "stay the course" regardless of which political party is currently in power in Washington.

