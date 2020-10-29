Trump vs. The Illuminati: New "October Surprise" Movie by Ruthless Studios Featuring Donald Trump Fighting Aliens, Bigfoot and Satan

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Chinese clone Donald Trump squares off against Satan himself in the year 2044, he's in for the fight of his life to save the human race from an evil alien race known as the Illuminati.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker B.C. Fourteen and starring Wes Bruff, Marco Guzmán and comedian Timothy Banfield.

Upon discovering he's been prophesied to destroy The Illuminati, Trump's clone joins forces with surviving human allies to bring the battle straight to Illuminati headquarters -- in hell. When Donald Trump meets Satan himself, he's in for the fight of his cloned life. The film's hero and savior of the human race is a Chinese clone of 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump whose petri dish body has been fused with the latest AI technology. He's destined for eternal life and really large hands.

Advanced AI robots drain the Earth of its natural resources, leaving it as a barren shell. Humanity is forced adrift in space fighting for survival. Trump survives the planet's destruction by escaping his maximum-security lab and stowing-away aboard the last space-bound shuttle.

The ship crashes on Mars, stranding Trump's clone on a barren prison planet for 1,000 years. Blazing hot days turn into subfreezing nights, as he joyrides in his only toy -- a souped-up surface rover., while across space the human race continues to fight its most costly battle ever for survival with The Illuminati.

B.C. Fourteen is a screenwriter, novelist, film director, and editor. He has worked in various capacities of motion picture production and literary publishing and is responsible for a wide variety of genre, documentary, and animated feature films.

He began his career with a slate of award-winning short films and music videos. Some of his notable works include New Terminal Hotel released as 2013's Do Not Disturb, Werewolf Rising in 2014, Go Big Or Go Home in 2018 and Bigfoot vs the Illuminati.

Timothy Banfield is an actor and comedian known for his voicework in numerous animated features and videogames. He has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Warmhammer 40,000.

You can see a quick teaser or a two-minute trailer and Trump's dance scene as he prepares battle the Illuminati.

The one hour and nine-minute film was released to limited U.S. and Canadian theaters on Oct. 6, 2020 in English. The genre of the film is classified as a comedy, action, Sci Fi, adventure, and animation.

It's available on DVD and video on demand at Amazon Prime, Vimeo, DirectTV, Amazon, and Walmart. Follow us online at Tiktok, Instagram and Facebook.

