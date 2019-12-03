BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, New York Times bestselling author and the Fox News Channel Psychiatry Contributor for a decade, has teamed up with PR guru and political consultant Christian Josi on what they call "the ultimate personal empowerment program": Trump Your Life: 25 Lessons from the Ups and Downs of the 45th President of the United States.

Roger Stone, the famed political consultant, lobbyist, author and strategist, provided the foreword to the book.

The book will be published as an e-book and in hardcover by Morgan James Publishing and is already posted on Amazon.com.

Advance copies and signed copies are available through Kickstarter.

Between Ablow, Josi and Stone, the team has decades of experience communicating with the President and multiple members of the Administration, as well as the psychological expertise to deliver readers real insight into how the President thinks and acts, in order to achieve the extraordinary success he has in business, entertainment and, now, politics.

"The Trump Presidency represents something more than the triumph of conservative ideas over less worthy ones. It also represents a free, nationwide seminar on autonomy, courage, commitment, and achievement," Ablow said. "This is the guidebook to that seminar. You can use the lessons of President Trump's leadership style to dramatically improve your own life, your family life, your business and your community."

"President Trump's bestseller The Art of the Deal came out when I was a rather wayward high school senior looking to find my way in the world," Josi reflected. "The book made me want to go to college, want to succeed, and, generally, just gave me a path. I'm pleased and proud to have teamed up with Keith Ablow and Roger Stone to bring our insights into President Trump's remarkable persona to readers who can benefit from them."

R. Emmett Tyrrell, Jr., Editor-in-Chief of The American Spectator and a New York Times bestselling author, commented, "Christian Josi and Keith Ablow have followed Donald Trump through his highs and his lows and his even highers and turned out a high-grade book that is clever and instructive. Well done!"

Sharyl Attkisson, Emmy award winning investigative journalist and New York Times bestselling author said, "Love or hate Donald Trump, he's accomplished the impossible against forces that seem insurmountable. And he's done it using unconventional methods and his outrageous personality. Josi and Ablow have found important life lessons within Trump's ups and downs. They dissect with humor and precision what they view as the Donald's secrets to success in a way meant to allow each of us to feel empowered, no matter our flaws or challenges."

