TrumpCard Enters Portland, OR

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrumpCard ("TCard"), the expedited air freight wing of Magnate Worldwide, continues to expand its geographic footprint as the mission-critical freight service provider enters the Portland, Oregon region.

Britney Hein, Account Representative (PRNewsfoto/TrumpCard)...

Geographic expansion has been the cornerstone for TCard's organic growth since its inception in 1995 – with each new city entered, the Account Representative Team grows harmoniously. The very first Account Representative in the area will be the newly hired, Britney Hein. She will bring the total of TCard Account Representatives nationwide to 20, spanning across 12 metropolitan areas: Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Seattle, Dallas/Fort Worth, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Austin, and now Portland.

Ms. Hein will join the team of Ashley French, TrumpCard's Regional Director of Sales. "Portland is a market TrumpCard has had its eye on for some time now and we feel Britney will carry TrumpCard's signature service levels to the area," commented Ms. French. "Britney is now a lifeline to our clients' expedited needs, whether it be 'Next Flight Out' or 'White Glove' service out of the Portland region, she'll be the point of contact."

After entering Austin, TX in November 2017, TCard will continue researching and entering markets across the United States. "Our team is excited to grow – we have a great team focused on finding developing and established markets," said Chris Zingrebe, TrumpCard's Vice President, "They do a wonderful job of choosing where we spread the brand next. Where that might be next? I can't say – but I can say: we're just getting started."

Portland is the 12th region across the United States that the company has entered, the 4th in the past 12 months.

About TrumpCard

Since 1995, Carlsbad, CA based TrumpCard has provided expedited air freight and ground solutions to customers around the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company's cornerstone is its exceptional customer service and proprietary technology that allow customers with high-value and sensitive freight to have dedicated teams watching shipments all over the continent. Find out more at www.trumpcardinc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trumpcard-enters-portland-or-300637303.html

SOURCE TrumpCard

Related Links

http://www.trumpcardinc.com

