Trumpet Adds Service Areas & Autism Treatment Centers in Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumpet Behavioral Health ("Trumpet") is a leading autism treatment provider that helps children, teens, and adolescents with autism reach their full potential. To help more families gain access to experienced, compassionate, and comprehensive autism care, Trumpet is opening new treatment centers in Columbus and Cincinnati and expanding services to Cleveland.

Trumpet began serving Ohio families in 2011. Since then, Trumpet has opened centers in Fairborn and Springfield. Since the Ohio Autism Insurance Coverage Mandate became law in January 2019, demand for Trumpet's high-quality autism care has grown. In response, Trumpet expanded their service area to Cleveland and broke ground on new centers in Columbus and Cincinnati, which will open in November 2019 and early 2020, respectively.

Thanks to Trumpet's unique ability to offer treatment in a variety of settings, families don't need to wait to receive exceptional autism service. Trumpet is already offering home and community-based treatment in Cleveland, and these services are also available in Columbus and Cincinnati while those centers are being completed. Families can begin receiving autism services immediately in each of these three cities.

By expanding service areas and adding new centers, Trumpet hopes to help more families gain access to high-quality autism services. As a truly family-centered organization, Trumpet offers flexible hours and treatment settings. Highly-trained therapists work with each family to create customized treatment plans that targets their child's needs, and appointments are available between 8:00AM - 7:30PM Monday through Sunday.

"We're extremely honored to grow our presence in Ohio by adding centers in Columbus and Cincinnati and expanding into Cleveland," says Trumpet CEO Ned Carlson. "As a long-standing member of the community, we look forward to continuing to bring the highest standards of care, professionalism, and experience to new communities in Ohio."

About Trumpet Behavioral Health

Trumpet Behavioral Health offers evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children, adolescents, and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Trumpet's team of dedicated and highly-skilled individuals provide center, home, school, and community-based services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.tbh.com/.

