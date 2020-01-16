Trumpet Adds Service Areas & Treatment Centers Across Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumpet Behavioral Health ("Trumpet") is transforming lives across the country by offering exceptional autism treatment to children, teens, and adolescents with autism. Following their rapid growth in 2019, Trumpet will add new service areas and treatment centers in its home state of Colorado. With these expansions, more families across the front range will have access to high-quality ABA therapy and autism services.

To give families south of Denver closer options for autism treatment, Trumpet now offers in-home ABA therapy in Castle Rock and Fountain. Through this program, Trumpet's trained therapists will conduct evidence-based therapy in clients' own homes, eliminating the need for families to travel to far away centers. This type of therapy is ideal for children who need additional support learning important, everyday skills, like toilet training and bedtime routines. Families in Castle Rock and Fountain can schedule in-home therapy consultations immediately.

Trumpet is also expanding north, east, and west of Denver by opening centers in Aurora, Lakewood, and Loveland. The centers are designed to support Trumpet's wide range of clients, which include small children, teens, and young adults, with a range of skills and behaviors. There are designated areas for teaching early developmental skills, facilitating social interactions and communication among peers, and safely addressing problem behaviors. Families in Aurora can start receiving center based services now, and the Lakewood and Loveland centers are set to open later this year.

In both settings, families can expect the same level of professional care that current clients have come to expect. By offering diverse treatment settings with flexible hours and evening and weekend availability, Trumpet makes receiving unparalleled autism therapy personalized and family-friendly.

"Our goal is to ensure every family affected by autism has access to high-quality, convenient treatment options," says Ned Carlson, Trumpet CEO. "We've had a long history of serving Colorado families, and we're extremely proud to have the opportunity to build new relationships with clients across the state."

About Trumpet Behavioral Health

Trumpet Behavioral Health offers evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children, adolescents, and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Trumpet's team of dedicated and highly-skilled individuals provide center, home, school, and community-based services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.tbh.com/.

Media contact: Josh Sleeper, Chief Operating Officer, (855) 824-5669.

SOURCE Trumpet Behavioral Health

Related Links

https://tbh.com/

