Trumpet Behavioral Health Adds New Service Areas and Centers in Arizona

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumpet Behavioral Health ("Trumpet") is a national autism treatment provider dedicated to providing the highest levels of clinical care, support, and resources to individuals diagnosed with autism. To help more families gain access to leading autism therapy, Trumpet is expanding service areas in Flagstaff, greater Phoenix, and Tucson.

Trumpet has been involved in Arizona's autism community since 2012 with locations in Gilbert, Peoria, and Scottsdale. In 2019, Trumpet expanded into the Tucson market. With the rapid growth in the Phoenix area and an increasing need for high-quality autism therapy, Trumpet will now offer home, center, and community-based services in Ahwatukee, Mesa, San Tan Valley, and Flagstaff. In early 2020, Arizona families will also benefit from a new autism center in Tucson.

These new locations offer the same quality and flexibility that set Trumpet apart from typical autism treatment providers. In each service area, children, adolescents, and young adults can receive applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy and a variety of other autism services, including social skills, language training, and early intervention. Since autism impacts the entire family, parents can also participate in an ABA education program to learn how to better support their children. Highly trained and experienced therapists and clinicians offer autism treatment and family support Monday through Saturday, with availability from 8:00 am - 7:30 pm to accommodate families' busy lifestyles.

"Arizona families have trusted us as their partner for years, and it's important that we continue to provide a safe, professional, and welcoming environment in which their children can receive outstanding autism care," says Ned Carlson, Trumpet CEO. "We are honored to bring Trumpet's resources, experience, and quality to new communities in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson."

About Trumpet Behavioral Health

Trumpet Behavioral Health offers evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children, adolescents, and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Trumpet's team of dedicated and highly-skilled individuals provides center, home, school, and community-based services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.tbh.com/.

