Trumpet Behavioral Health Expands Autism Services and Enters New Partnership with Easterseals Southern California

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumpet Behavioral Health ("Trumpet") is dedicated to continuing to help California families obtain quality autism services and applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy. Since the start of 2019, Trumpet has made significant investments to expand access to autism therapy to a greater number of California families by entering into a strategic partnership with Easterseals Southern California and by opening new locations.

To serve a greater number of California families in need of quality ABA therapy, Trumpet launched a new strategic relationship in Southern California. This partnership with Easterseals will enable Trumpet to continue to serve a growing population of clients in San Diego County, Los Angeles County and Orange County.

"We are thrilled to have Trumpet join the Easterseals network of high quality ABA providers, and we very much look forward to growing our partnership and seeing the positive impact it will have on families in Southern California,'' says Rick Gutierrez, Ph.D., BCBA, Regional Vice President of Autism Administration and Network Provider Services for Easterseals Southern California.

Trumpet continues to expand the number of California communities it supports by expanding its services in both existing and new service areas. With these expansions, Trumpet now offers ABA services in 16 California locations: Antioch, Arcata, Capitola, Dublin, El Cajon, Long Beach, Los Angeles, North San Francisco Bay, Oakland, Palo Alto, Salinas, San Bruno, San Diego, San Jose, Santa Ana, and Whittier.

Trumpet has also opened a new state-of-the-art center in San Jose that will bring high-quality care to families in the surrounding area. The center is optimized to provide services safely and effectively to a wide range of patients. The building also includes a wi-fi-enabled waiting room for parents, a dedicated functional analysis room and a play-based therapy gym for patients.

Trumpet invites you to attend an open house at our new autism therapy center in San Jose, California. The local Trumpet team will be on-site to meet families and answer questions about ABA, all while hosting family-friendly games. The open house will be on Saturday, October 5 from 11 - 1 pm PT at 1835 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95126. Visit www.tbh.com/events to attend.

"TBH has a long history serving families in California and with the on-going need for high quality ABA therapy, it is important for Trumpet to continue to invest in expanding our California presence through strategic partnerships and new locations to increase access for families," says Trumpet CEO Ned Carlson. "We are extremely proud to be able to serve a diverse population of California families and honored to have an opportunity to grow and partner with a like-minded and nationally respected organization such as Easterseals of Southern California."

About Trumpet Behavioral Health

Trumpet Behavioral Health offers evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children, adolescents, and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). A team of more than 1,400 dedicated and highly skilled individuals provides center, home, school, and community-based services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.tbh.com/.

About Easterseals Southern California

For 100 years Easterseals has been an indispensable resource for individuals with developmental disabilities or other special needs and their families. The services provided by Easterseals Southern California – in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties – make profound and positive differences in people's lives every day, helping them address life's challenges and achieve personal goals so that they can live, learn, work and play in our communities. Join us in changing the way the world defines and views disabilities at www.easterseals.com/southerncal .

