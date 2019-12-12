Trumpet Shares 2019 Progress and Plans for Further Expansion in 2020

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumpet Behavioral Health ("Trumpet") provides high-quality autism treatment to children, adolescents, and teens across the country. Throughout 2019, Trumpet has made significant investments to expand their service areas in California, Arizona, Ohio, and Colorado, helping more families gain access to scientifically-supported and family-centered autism care.

Trumpet moved into a new treatment center in San Jose, California, and expanded service areas to include South Orange County, Whittier, West LA, and El Cajon. At the same time, Trumpet entered into a new partnership with Easterseals Southern California, which allows Trumpet to serve the growing population of clients in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, and Orange County.

In Arizona, Trumpet broadened their services to include Ahwatukee, Mesa, San Tan Valley, and Flagstaff. In early 2020, Trumpet will also open a new autism center in Tucson. Given the rapid growth in the Phoenix area and an increasing need for quality autism treatment, these expansions ensure all families can receive the care they need.

In Ohio, Trumpet brought their services to Cleveland and opened a new center in Columbus. Another center, based in Cincinnati, will open in early 2020. While the clinic is being completed, Cincinnati families will still be able to receive home-based autism services.

In its home state of Colorado, Trumpet began serving families in Fountain and Castle Rock in late 2019, and new clinics in Aurora and Lakewood are set to open early in 2020. Now, these communities can benefit from receiving quality autism care in their own neighborhoods instead of traveling for treatment.

"By building new centers and expanding our existing service areas, 2019 marked a year of rapid growth for Trumpet Behavioral Health," says Trumpet CEO Ned Carlson. "As we enter 2020, we look forward to making high-quality autism treatment accessible to even more families, and serving our new clients with the same level of professionalism, care, and compassion that our current clients have come to expect."

About Trumpet Behavioral Health

Trumpet Behavioral Health offers evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children, adolescents, and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Trumpet's team of dedicated and highly-skilled individuals provide center, home, school, and community-based services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.tbh.com/.

Media contact: Josh Sleeper, Chief Operating Officer, (855) 824-5669.

SOURCE Trumpet Behavioral Health

Related Links

https://tbh.com/

