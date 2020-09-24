TRUMPF Inc. welcomes NCS Technologies as a distributor for TruPrint additive products

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUMPF's Laser Technology Division has announced a distributorship with NCS Technologies in order to grow their sales channel for TruPrint additive manufacturing systems throughout the U.S. NCS Technologies will also represent TRUMPF's Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) products but have a deeper focus on additive systems such as the TruPrint 2000, which offers a unique combination of process speed and build volume for a broad range of users. "We are excited about this new partnership with NCS Technologies. It will enable us to reach new customers that can leverage TRUMPF additive manufacturing technology who may not otherwise be familiar with our products," said Jack Pennuto, Director of Sales for TRUMPF Inc. Laser Division.

NCS Technologies, Inc. is a distributor for Trumpf TruPrint Additive Products. NCS, based in Gainesville, VA, USA, is a leading distributor and reseller of 3D Printing solutions for federal and state governments, the military and commercial markets.

NCS Technologies is a leading domestic computer manufacturer and supplier of IT solutions. NCS also represents polymer and fiber 3D printing solutions and have now joined forces with TRUMPF as provider of 3D metal printing solutions to expand and complement their current portfolio. "For more than 20 years NCS Technologies has provided technical solutions to customers with requirements ranging from clear and straight forward to unique and complex," said Joe Andrews, Director, 3D Print and Services. "With our headquarters in Northern Virginia, our goal is to provide the solution that best fits the needs of our customers. NCS Technologies is excited to have the opportunity to bring the TRUMPF portfolio of metal 3D printers to our customers in the industries we serve. We believe the quality, speed and capabilities of these systems will allow us to provide solutions to our customers from industrial to medical applications."

About TRUMPF



The high-technology company TRUMPF offers production solutions in the machine tool and laser sectors. It is driving digital connectivity in manufacturing industry through consulting, platform and software offers. TRUMPF is the world technological and market leader for machine tools used in flexible sheet metal processing, and also for industrial lasers.

In 2018/19 the company – which has about 14,500 employees – achieved sales of 4.3 billion dollars. With over 70 subsidiaries, the TRUMPF Group is represented in nearly all the countries of Europe, North and South America, and Asia. It has production facilities in Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, the USA, Mexico, China and Japan.

TRUMPF is a technology and global market leader in the industrial laser and laser system sectors. In the field of additive manufacturing (AM), the company has the two relevant technologies, laser metal fusion and laser metal deposition, in its program. As a laser and machine manufacturer, TRUMPF masters the entire process chain and offers a comprehensive solution for the industrialization of AM. Customers profit from robust and reliable machines for series production.

For more information about TRUMPF go to www.trumpf.com

About NCS Technologies

NCS Technologies, a computer manufacturer, reseller and system integrator, is a leading supplier of printing and computing solutions to the U.S. government, the military, state and local government and commercial customers.

For more information about NCS Technologies go to www.ncst.com

