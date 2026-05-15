NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Military Academy — the alma mater of Donald Trump — together with PEI Architects, has unveiled a new 10-year campus master plan in New York, bringing renewed attention to a high-profile investment initiative previously reported by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The plan outlines the transformation of the historic academy into a world-class international innovation school and was recently presented during a public hearing, drawing significant interest from the education and development sectors.

Located along the Hudson River in the town of Cornwall, approximately one hour from Central Park in Manhattan, the 120-acre campus of the New York Military Academy combines scenic natural surroundings with more than a century of academic heritage. Founded in 1889, the academy has long been recognized as one of America's historic boarding schools and has developed a global reputation for leadership education and character development. Over its 137-year history, the school has educated a number of distinguished alumni, including President Donald Trump, acclaimed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and insurance and financial executive Robert Benmosche, along with numerous military leaders and public figures.

The newly released master plan by PEI Architects emphasizes the integration of architecture, landscape, and educational innovation while preserving the school's historic character. The vision aims to create a future-oriented institution designed to cultivate globally minded leaders for the next generation.

The proposed redevelopment introduces a new "one axis, five districts" campus framework centered around a landscaped pedestrian spine connecting five major functional zones. Key elements of the plan include the restoration of Scarborough Hall to preserve the campus's historical identity; upgrades to leadership-focused academic programming; the development of outdoor experiential learning spaces utilizing the site's natural environment; and the creation of a state-of-the-art STEM and innovation hub featuring AI-enabled learning systems and globally connected educational infrastructure. The plan also includes a new residential and cultural community designed to encourage cross-cultural exchange and collaborative learning.

In total, the redevelopment is expected to renovate and add more than 600,000 square feet of facilities across the campus. While the proposal remains subject to regulatory review and final approvals, neither New York Military Academy nor PEI Architects has disclosed a final investment figure. However, given current U.S. construction costs, industry observers estimate the project could involve several hundred million dollars in total investment.

According to information disclosed during the public hearing process, the initiative extends beyond a physical campus expansion. The project aims to establish a next-generation global education platform integrating partnerships with leading international schools and universities. Proposed programs include international exchange initiatives, academic visits to elite institutions, and global study programs designed to broaden students' international perspectives and foster intercultural competency.

Previous reports indicated that the collaboration was facilitated by Guanghua Education Group. Widely recognized as a leading institution in China's A-Level education sector, Guanghua Education Group has built a strong reputation for academic excellence and international education innovation. In 2026, the group once again ranked among China's top performers in Oxbridge admissions, having already guided more than 200 students to admission offers from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

The partnership among Guanghua Education Group, New York Military Academy, and PEI Architects is being viewed as a notable example of cross-border collaboration in education, architecture, and long-term institutional development.

SOURCE New York Military Academy