Trump's Kidney Care Executive Order Validates New Renality Approach to Chronic Kidney Disease

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Renality is proud to be leading the way by implementing many of the proposed changes in the CMS Kidney Care First (KCF) and Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) models outlined by the Trump administration's executive order signed July 10, 2019. From the outset, New Renality's mission has focused on a better approach to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) care, with an emphasis on home dialysis first, leveraging new technologies and data analytics and collaborative care for early intervention.

Currently, CMS and commercial payors focus the majority of ESRD reimbursement on dialysis treatment delivered in brick and mortar centers. New Renality has a different approach, focusing on slowing the progression of the chronic kidney disease by treating patients with compromised kidney function before they reach ESRD. New Renality achieves this through kidney disease education and empowering patients to dialyze at home using state of the art technologies.

The new CMS plan outlined by the administration shifts incentives from clinic-based dialysis to an emphasis on keeping patients off dialysis longer, use of home dialysis options, investments in Telehealth technologies, and kidney disease education.

When asked why New Renality started a kidney care program knowing the government reimbursement rules, at the time, would mean less revenue to the business, Joe Cashia, Founder and CEO stated, "We just knew it was the right thing for the patients. Our plan to shake up how chronic kidney disease is managed means healthier patients with a better quality of life and healthier patients translate to less cost for care." Joe went on to say, "The President's announcement Wednesday validates everything we, at New Renality, have been promoting for the last year."

About New Renality

New Renality is a chronic and acute kidney disease management provider giving patients a better quality of life and reducing healthcare costs through innovative technologies, partnerships with local health care professionals and in-home therapy as a first option.

www.newrenality.com

Media Contact:

Pamela Anderson

marketing@newrenality.com

6155925258

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12779609

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE New Renality

Related Links

http://www.newrenality.com

