Trunk Club Launches New Charitable Giving Platform in Partnership with Dress for Success and Career Gear

"At Trunk Club, we understand the power of a good outfit and how that boost of confidence can impact your day-to-day work and career, regardless of your experience or where you are in your career," said Fanya Chandler, president of Trunk Club. "We designed this program by listening carefully to our employees' and customers' passions for giving back. We're proud and honored to support both of these organizations that share our values and are making a tremendous impact in our communities."

Trunk Club partnered with Dress for Success to host four volunteer days for employees at their boutiques where employees worked with program clients to create interview outfits. Additionally, Trunk Club hosted a resume boot camp during which Dress for Success clients learned about interview best practices and had mock interviews with Trunk Club employees. Finally, Trunk Club stylists shared their time and style expertise to outfit 20 Dress for Success clients and senior executives in Chicago for a fashion show fundraiser.

"We're so happy to partner with an organization so well aligned with our mission," said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success. "Trunk Club is doing important work in their communities to help people become financially independent and reach their goals."

Trunk Club is also teaming up with Career Gear by providing employee volunteers who provide pro-bono styling services to program participants.

"We may provide the suit, but we are really in the confidence business. We want to help men help themselves while they strive to live their best lives," said Jesseca Kendall, director of community engagement at Career Gear.

In addition to these partnerships, Trunk Club continues to activate in its local communities with employee-driven activations. Annually, Trunk Club employees nominate and vote on their favorite charitable organizations to receive grants that help achieve their missions. Last year's winning organizations were Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society, St. Jude's Children's, and the Alzheimer's Association.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering women to achieve financial independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. The organization's programs center on workforce development, employment retention, financial literacy as well as leadership and civic responsibility. These programs rely on the generosity of corporate sponsors and a staff of more than 25,000 volunteers worldwide. To date, Dress for Success has helped more than one million women and operates in nearly 30 countries in more than 150 cities. For more information, visit https://dressforsuccess.org/ .

About Career Gear

For over 20 years, Career Gear's mission has been to provide men with the tools they need to successfully achieve financial independence and become stronger members of their communities. We work tirelessly to boost confidence for improved employment outcomes by focusing on image presentation. For more information, visit https://careergear.org/ .

About Trunk Club

About Trunk Club: Trunk Club is a Chicago-based personalized styling service for men and women, offering both virtual and in-person shopping options. Shoppers can visit Trunk Club's retail Clubhouses in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington D.C., for an in-person styling session or custom fitting for any occasion. For those who prefer an at-home experience, Trunk Club offers a virtual styling option, where a personal stylist sends a curated Trunk of clothing to their home based on the customer's style, fit, and lifestyle preferences. Trunk Club offers everything from weekend casual clothing to formal wear, and as a subsidiary of Nordstrom, the clothes and service are on par with those standards. For more information, visit www.trunkclub.com.

