Truno Announces Acquisition Of National Retail Technology Provider

Aligning infrastructure with Radius provides the companies' now combined 12,000 customer retail locations greater operational efficiencies and agility in scale. Both organizations provide solutions in point of sale hardware, software, and value-add services; with a number of coinciding industry partnerships.

"TRUNO continues to grow in depth of solution and nationwide reach within the retail industry," said Brad Ralston, Chief Executive Officer, TRUNO. "This acquisition strengthens TRUNO's position in delivering superior managed services and end-to-end stability to grocers nationwide."

Services and benefits to retailers as a result of the acquisition include:

Extended reach of TRUNO's proven reliable service network

Decreased downtime due to active help-desk monitoring by 24x7 TRUNO Support Center

Project management and installation solutions in tackling large scale implementation rollouts in-house

Unmatched proficiency in customization and integration solutions, achieving a greater return on technology investment

"I could not have found a better fit for our customers and employees." said Jeff Watts, President, Radius Solutions. "TRUNO is respected in the industry for delivering a steadfast partnership to retailers, while investing in best-of-breed technology to navigate the ever-changing retail landscape. The Radius customer base will benefit from the expansion of solution offering they are now able realize through TRUNO."

Over the course of the last decade TRUNO has successfully executed 10 acquisitions, growing into new geographic regions and obtaining unparalleled talent with each. The acquisition is set to close September 30, 2019, at which point Radius will begin transitioning to operate under the TRUNO brand.

About TRUNO

TRUNO is the national leader in integrated retail technology solutions. With more than 40 years of experience and innovation, TRUNO provides secure, stable and integrated technology solutions empowering retailers of any size to succeed in an ever-changing, competitive environment. TRUNO's expertly vetted product portfolio includes solutions in point of sale, margin management, productivity, digital commerce, and risk management. With complete integration into sales data and operations, TRUNO delivers end-to-end technology solutions that can be crafted to meet the unique needs of each retailer. Learn more about TRUNO at www.truno.com.

About Radius Solutions

Radius is a team of retail industry professionals with an average of over 15 years of experience. Radius has the expertise and resources to augment even the most complex technology solution needs. Based out of Columbus, Ohio Radius delivers the latest retail technology solutions, encompassing hardware, software, and services to over 4,000 retailers, nationwide.

