TRUNO Announces Partnership With MY CLOUD GROCER

TruCommerce is a cloud-based bridge connecting MY CLOUD GROCER to point-of-sale software and back office solutions by delivering data between the systems using a standard API. The result is a connection of all endpoints ensuring loyalty information, data master files, item files, and discounts and promotions are flowing to every part of a retailers business.

"The greatest paint point for retailers in adopting ecommerce today is the cost that comes with integrating new and existing systems in order to realize a flow of data," said Anthony Presley, Chief Products Officer, TRUNO. "Together, TRUNO and MY CLOUD GROCER have eliminated this obstacle, making the industry's best-in-class ecommerce solution more accessible to independent retailers in this competitive landscape."

MY CLOUD GROCER, designed exclusively for grocers, is commanding the industry in click-and-collect and online delivery. Retailers are realizing lower operational costs and an increase in sales by 15% after adoption from features such as:

Outstanding shopping experience with 0.2 seconds average page response time

Shopper engagement features such as shop-by-recipe, digital circulars and quick re-order

Integrated with your POS, credit card processor and loyalty program through TruCommerce

Extremely customizable, white-label solution to meet client's unique brand needs

Leverages analytics with powerful reporting on shopper engagement, employee fulfillment, and delivery

"Integration with TruCommerce enables MY CLOUD GROCER to offer a robust omnichannel digital grocery experience without the need of complex integrations with each individual POS system, and therefore significantly decreasing the time it takes to set up an online shop," said Dan Dashevsky, Chief Operating Officer at MY CLOUD GROCER. "TRUNO's incredible team brings to the table years of experience in retail technology solutions. Our partnership will help both prominent grocery chains and single stores grow their sales, increase lifetime customer value, and decrease overhead costs."

MY CLOUD GROCER is a proven grocery ecommerce platform in delighting customers and achieving results. Together, the two companies, are empowering brick-and-mortar grocers to launch into the digital commerce space and succeed.

About TRUNO

TRUNO is the national leader in integrated retail technology solutions. With more than 40 years of experience and innovation, TRUNO provides secure, stable and integrated technology solutions empowering retailers of any size to succeed in an ever-changing, competitive environment. TRUNO's expertly vetted product portfolio includes solutions in point of sale, margin management, productivity, digital commerce, and risk management. With complete integration into sales data and operations, TRUNO delivers end-to-end technology solutions that can be crafted to meet the unique needs of each retailer. Learn more about TRUNO at www.truno.com.

About MY CLOUD GROCER

MY CLOUD GROCER is an award-winning eCommerce solution designed to help supermarkets thrive in a competitive digital world. Offering a robust, customizable virtual storefront, My Cloud Grocer's top-rated white label platform powers and integrates the full shopping experience, from initial order to the customer's door. Their clients see lower operational costs and consistently outperform competitors, enjoying the largest weekly sales and online baskets in the industry. Learn more about MY CLOUD GROCER at mycloudgrocer.com

SOURCE TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions

Related Links

https://www.truno.com

