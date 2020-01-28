TruNORTH Construction & Open Doors Outdoors to Host Kentucky Derby Party to Benefit Veterans

The organization's mission is rooted in the belief that healing can be discovered through immersing ourselves in the great outdoors. Founder and Chairman, Davey Edwards, served as a Marine and is a proud father of 3. An avid runner, one of his greatest passions in life is sharing the outdoors with others. "Our mission is to create opportunity for folks to experience nature and in that find a sense of belonging. I know it works because it worked for me. There is power in that and we're committed to helping others like us discover their purpose beyond their military call of duty," Edwards says.

Jeff Sawyer and Matthew Powers, Co-Owners of TruNORTH, have been long-time supporters of Edwards' mission. Last year they sponsored a veteran who had heard of the organization and was interested in taking part in a climb. Together, the duo made a sizable donation so that Jim could join his fellow comrades at the peak. "These individuals have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," says Jeff. Helping them to heal and tap into resources in the spirt of that healing is all of our responsibility."

The May 2, 2020 event will take place at TPC River Highlands at 4:45 P.M. EDT. Donations can be made and/or tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/2RybNaO.

TruNORTH Construction is a full-service construction company with a combined 50 years of experience in design, remodeling and construction. Owned by Jeff and Matt, the duo prides itself on putting the customer experience at the center of every blueprint.

