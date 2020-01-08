TruNORTH Construction Named by REMODELING Magazine to its 2019 Big50 Class of America's Top Remodelers

REMODELING editors, columnists, industry leaders, and the companies themselves make the nominations each year. Following an evaluation and interview process, the editors select the 50 individuals who exemplify the best of the industry and who have something to offer other remodelers in proven practices.

This year's Big50 includes full-service remodelers, home improvement firms, and specialists in specific parts of the homes, such as kitchens and bathrooms. Some have a history going back decades, while others are just a few years old. "There's no single strategy here and no lack of competitors for their services," REMODELING's introduction to the list declares. "What Big50 firms share is a culture that celebrates employees and customer service above all."

The Big50 awards were recently presented at a dinner at the Remodelers Summit and Awards Gala in Orlando, Fla. The recipients were featured in the July-August issue of REMODELING, a national trade publication read by more than 150,000 professional remodeling contractors. Winners' longer profiles can be found on the REMODELING website, remodelingmag.com. REMODELING, published by Hanley Wood, is the leading publication in the home improvement industry. REMODELING has and continues to be the indispensable tool that remodelers cannot do without—delivering the business know-how, product and technical information that home improvement pros need to help make decisions that will shape their success.

TruNORTH Construction is a full-service construction company with a combined 50 years of experience in design, remodeling and construction. Owned by Jeff and Matt, the duo prides itself on putting the customer experience at the center of every blueprint.

Company Website: https://trunorthconstruction.com/index.html.

