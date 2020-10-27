TruNORTH Construction to begin development of $7M office condominium complex

Co-Owner of TruNORTH , Jeff Sawyer has designed a model in which small business owners and/or investors have the opportunity to build equity while continuing to cultivate their respective bottom lines or enhance their investment portfolios. "The timing was right, despite the current state of the world. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we have always believed in helping fellow business owners secure a financially sound future and this office complex is another chance to do exactly that," said Sawyer.

The complex will be located at 219 Addison Road and consist of three structures. The design will pay tribute to the historic farmlands and the barn that currently sits on the site. The aesthetic is one that aligns to present day trends and the residential feel of the neighborhood – as opposed to your traditional office plaza "vibe."

"We wanted to incorporate design elements that demonstrated our commitment to the town's history and present-day neighborhood. We also wanted to take part in a project that would help to drive commerce, especially during such a trying time for our communities," said Matthew Powers, Co-Owner of TruNORTH.

The company has a long-standing history of developing similar condos in the area, including 33-units in South Windsor between 2004 and 2008 and 12 in the Town of Glastonbury in 2010. Kurt Potter of RE/MAX Right Choice agreed saying, "this is a unique opportunity to buy-in to a great investment that comes with it a likely return. While there are many unknowns when it comes to the market, buying over renting is always ideal from a long-term investment return standpoint."

The project will take approximately a year and a half to complete but potential buyers are able to secure units now. Kurt will be available to provide additional information as it relates to specs and can arrange virtual/in-person walk-throughs of previously completed office spaces for reference.

About TruNORTH Construction

TruNORTH Construction is a locally owned home renovation and design company located in South Windsor, Connecticut. Owned by Jeff Sawyer and Matt Powers, the company prides itself on the high-touch service provided to clients throughout the course of a given project. The company mantra, "the most important thing we build is relationships" can be felt at every stage of the transaction, including within the intricacies of the design itself.

