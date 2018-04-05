TrüNorth™ Launches First-in-Class OEM Comparable Commercial Asset Warranty Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrüNorth™ Warranty Plans of North America (TrüNorth), the leading provider of commercial asset-related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators and commercial finance companies, rolled out the industry's only all-inclusive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) comparable warranty this month.

OEM2 Powered by TruNorth is the closest warranty to a new truck warranty available in the market.

OEM2 offers unique benefits well beyond traditional aftermarket warranties, providing customers with added assurance in protecting their commercial asset investments by lowering the risk of unexpected failure costs beyond standard aftermarket warranties offered today. The OEM2 warranty coverage includes these components for example:

Engine, Transmission, Differentials, Aftertreatment, Turbo and Fuel Systems

Engine Electronics and Wiring Systems

Compressors, Head Gaskets, Radiator and much more

"This is a big step for the transportation industry," said John Gates, TrüNorth senior vice president. "Until now, no one has been willing to explore ways to transfer this level of risk away from the customer in a manner that still makes good economic sense for the business. What separates us from our competitors is that we're not afraid to look beyond conventional solutions to deliver on customer needs, as well as continue to improve, innovate and create new standards in the industry.

"OEM2 is simply another step in affirming our commitment to be the industry's worldwide leader in the development of innovative and responsive products and services that offer the most competitive advantage for our retailers, finance companies, auction marketplaces and their customers."

About TrüNorth™

At TrüNorth, our commitment to keeping your customers on the road drives everything we do from providing flexible solutions and coverages based on the needs of our dealer partners and their hard-working customers, to making sure you don't have to be a warranty expert to understand ours. That's why our streamlined claims service and support was designed to respect your time and our warranty holders', combining innovative real-time tracking technology with 24/7/365 direct access to claims representatives via web, text, phone or app on your mobile device in multiple languages.

By employing the finest professionals in transportation, finance, actuary and customer service, and offering outstanding program value, we have crafted TrüNorth into the leading provider of transportation-related warranty programs and services in the industry. More importantly, we've earned the trust and confidence of the fleets, finance companies, drivers, dealers and communities in which we operate through a reputation founded on the principles of integrity, honesty, respect and a true understanding of the industry in which we operate. For more information, visit www.trunorthwarranty.com.

Is it factory or is it OEM2?

Asset Qualifications and Approved Inspections Required

CALL NOW for more information 1-800-903-7489 ext 801

For more information on TrüNorth™ Warranty Programs of America and OEM2 Powered by TrüNorth™, please visit www.trunorthwarranty.com, follow @TruNorthNA on Twitter and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TruNorthWarranty.

Contact: Barry R. Wilson, barry@trunorthwarranty.com

Related Images

oem2-powered-by-tr-north.jpg

OEM2 Powered by TrüNorth

OEM2 Powered by TrüNorth is the closest warranty to a new truck warranty available in the market.

oem2-logo.png

OEM2 logo

Related Links



OEM2 Web Page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trunorth-launches-first-in-class-oem-comparable-commercial-asset-warranty-program-300624882.html

SOURCE TruNorth Warranty Programs of North America

Related Links

https://www.trunorthwarranty.com

