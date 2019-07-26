TruOps Cyber Risk Management Named One of 2019's Most Promising Enterprise Risk Management Solutions

NORWALK, Conn., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOReview recently announced TruOps as one of the year's top 20 enterprise risk management solutions. Each year, CIOReview creates a list of industry-leading providers with a proven track record of success in detecting and preventing costly cyber threats.

"We're honored to be recognized by CIOReview as a top risk management solution provider," says TruOps CEO Ajay Gupta. "TruOps leverages actionable insight and an easy-to-use interface to ensure that our clients get a holistic view into their risk environment."

As an all-in-one cyber risk management solution, TruOps is designed to maximize efficiency and streamline complex processes, allowing its users to assess, identify and mitigate threats across the enterprise. For more information on TruOps and their industry-leading cyber risk management solutions, visit www.truops.com.

About TruOps

TruOps is a comprehensive, cloud-based cyber risk management platform. As an industry leader in GRC best practices, TruOps provides expert consultative advice, seamless integration, and a highly responsive implementation team to meet clients' needs and mitigate risk in an increasingly technology-based society. Press inquiries please contact David Phelps, 212 Media Studios, marketing@truops.com.

