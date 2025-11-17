Trupanion's Commitment to Mission Highlighted as CEO Named 'Woman of Influence' by Puget Sound Business Journal

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs in North America, announced today that its President and CEO, Margi Tooth, has been named one of the Puget Sound Business Journal's 2025 Women of Influence. This honor, while recognizing Tooth's personal contributions to the industry, workplace, and community, serves as a validation of Trupanion's overarching mission to help loving, responsible pet parents budget and care for their pets.

"This award validates a truth that guides our entire organization: the highest measure of success is the difference we are making in the lives of pets and the people who love and care for them," said Tooth. "Being recognized for advancing our mission—helping to eliminate difficult financial conversations and giving pet parents the confidence to pursue gold-standard care—is truly humbling, but we share this success. We are moving forward together with our members and the veterinary community to advance pet health, helping to ensure the best medical option is always accessible."

Trupanion's strategic vision, driven by its mission, has resulted in vast benefits for pet parents and veterinarians alike, including:

Financial Empowerment: Paying over $3.5 billion in veterinary invoices, demonstrating the power of comprehensive pet insurance to mitigate financial strain during a pet's medical crisis.

Wider Access to Care: Reaching over 1 million subscription pets around the world, proving that high-quality, transparent pet insurance resonates broadly with loving, responsible pet owners.

Reaching over 1 million subscription pets around the world, proving that high-quality, transparent pet insurance resonates broadly with loving, responsible pet owners. Unmatched Peace of Mind: Pioneering the patented technology to pay veterinarians directly, often in seconds, at the time of checkout, allowing veterinarians and pet parents to focus on the pet's recovery.

Trupanion recognizes that the ability to serve pet parents and the veterinary community starts with a strong, caring company culture. Its equitable and supportive policies were previously honored by the Puget Sound Business Journal's Excellence in Wellbeing Award, which celebrates organizations that make employee well-being a core business priority.

"By channeling our successes into championing progressive work policies and being a dedicated community partner, we ensure our team is energized to keep moving our mission forward," explained Tooth. "Every internal initiative is ultimately aimed at making the Trupanion experience better, more reliable, and more empowering for the veterinarian and the pet parent at the moment they need us most."

This leadership commitment to community—exemplified by a recent partnership with the Seattle Reign FC that includes joint efforts like matched contributions to the Black Future Co-Op Fund to strengthen local equity—is a testament to the idea that a truly purposedriven company impacts its entire ecosystem.

Tooth and fellow honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 19, celebrating the power of positive influence and collective advancements.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com

