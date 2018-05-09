Truphone Awarded GSMA Accreditation

Truphone's solution enables SIM profiles to be downloaded into eSIM ready smartphones, wearable tech and other IoT devices - rendering the traditional SIM obsolete and allowing devices to work out of the box.

Accreditation represents an important milestone for Truphone as it looks to disrupt the trillion-dollar mobile industry and power the world's connected devices, which are expected to total 50 billion by 2020[1].

Truphone's vision is that mobile connectivity capabilities can be embedded at the point of manufacture in any IoT or consumer device in the future. This means the process of connecting will be simpler, faster and more cost effective enabling devices to go anywhere in the world and offering an out of the box connectivity experience.

Truphone is partnering with OEM's, MNO's and Chip manufacturers to deliver a secure cellular product and service experience which is as simple as WIFI.

Mobile World Congress 2018 saw the launch of Truphone Io3. Truphone Io3 offers manufacturers a simple, single solution for their IoT products, encompassing an eSIM solution, network connectivity and a suite of network platforms and applications to create a unique user experience.

GSMA accreditation of Truphone's Remote SIM Provisioning platform follows a successful period of rapid growth for the company, including:

- Raising £255M in funding through a successful rights issue - using the funds to retire all of its debt and fuel global expansion

- Acquisition of Cellnetrix Group, a pioneering secure SIM OS solutions provider

- A strategic partnership with Apple, with Truphone becoming the global provider of Over-the-Air connectivity for their new iPads

Ralph Steffens, CEO, Truphone said:

"Truphone continues to be the driving force reshaping the global mobile industry. This endorsement sees us rub shoulders with a small group of multi-billion dollar organisations and is a huge vote of confidence in our technology, demonstrating our ability to continually innovate.

This is a major milestone on our strategic journey to disrupt the IoT space. This journey started with the acquisition of the CoSwitched IoT management platform and continued with the acquisition of a SIM Operating System through Cellnetrix. Just 6 months later, we have a fully certified platform which allows us to offer a GSMA -compliant eSIM solution. Accreditation is an essential building block for our Truphone IO3 strategy to be an end-to-end provider of a vastly simplified, secure IoT product experience for OEM's, Chip Manufacturers and MNO's.

Established in 2006, Truphone has enjoyed a period of rapid expansion and now has more than 350 staff in 11 offices worldwide.

Truphone's pioneering technology is changing the way the world communicates, creating a whole new set of possibilities for businesses and consumers alike.

Headquartered in London, our global network and patented SIM technology powers connectivity on the move. We are the organisation developing and delivering game-changing products and services: the eSIM for all new Apple iPads available in over 30 countries; IoT solutions that already power connected cars; and global mobile call recording solutions that enable trading compliance for financial institutions.

More than 3,500 companies rely on us as their business mobile provider. The majority of the world's largest Tier 1 investment banks entrust Truphone globally with their mobile voice and SMS recording, which helps meet the challenging requirements of MiFID II regulation, imposed on 3 January 2018 by the EU.

