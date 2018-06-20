TRUPOINT Heads to ABA Regulatory Conference in Nashville With 99% Customer Happiness Rating

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUPOINT Partners, Inc., a leading provider of analytics software and consulting, is thrilled to announce their attendance at this year's American Bankers Association Regulatory Compliance Conference in Nashville, TN from June 24th - 27th.

The company is excited to connect with attendees, particularly after a recent Customer Happiness survey revealed that 98% of customers would recommend TRUPOINT to a friend or colleague.

TRUPOINT Analytics is an analysis software designed to help banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies comply and grow. With its data-driven insights, users can easily and efficiently analyze Fair Lending, HMDA, CRA, and Redlining risk. The software also includes Branch Strategy modules that help banks profitably grow.

"It's no mistake that three of our company's core values are customer-centric," says TRUPOINT's President & CEO, Trey Sullivan. "By listening to the concerns of our customers and dedicating ourselves to growing with them, we're fostering an environment where we're all partners. This is a departure from the traditional service provider-customer relationship. That's what separates us from the other companies out there. This shift in thinking has paved the way for us to develop our Branch Strategy capabilities while enhancing our existing analytics modules."

TRUPOINT's customers agree. Here's what a few existing TRUPOINT customers shared in 2017 and 2018:

"TRUPOINT provides excellent software and expertise, which helps us manage our regulatory requirements."

"We have been clients of TRUPOINT for several years and continue to be impressed by the level of service and products that they provide. They are a valuable tool that sets the standard by delivering premium quality and a top-notch team of experts. Keep up the great work!"

"I appreciate that TRUPOINT regularly improves its system and stays engaged. It really makes me feel confident that as we grow and as industry expectations change, TRUPOINT's expertise will help us stay on track."

"The team that I work with at TRUPOINT is very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. They do a great job of keeping in contact and reaching out to see if we need anything. I really enjoy working with them!"

As of this year, the TRUPOINT Analytics platform currently has 1,000+ users in 46 states across America plus Puerto Rico, while sporting a 94% client renewal rate.

The software and services enjoyed by these users will be on display at Booth 610 at the ABA Regulatory Compliance Conference next week. With its new Branch Strategy capabilities and dramatically enhanced compliance analysis functionality, the TRUPOINT family is definitely on track for future growth.

About TRUPOINT – TRUPOINT Partners is a FinTech company based in Charlotte, NC, that serves financial institutions nationwide. They offer software and services designed to reduce compliance risk and encourage growth. TRUPOINT Analytics is a powerful analysis platform that enables lenders to reduce risk, manage compliance, and grow revenue through web-based data discovery and rich insights. The TRUPOINT Analytics system helps financial institutions with Fair Lending, HMDA, CRA and Redlining compliance, as well as Branch Strategy.

