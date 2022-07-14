Trusaic Chief Equality Officer Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 7, Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, this country's highest civilian honor. Among her many distinctions, Rapinoe serves as Chief Equality Officer for workplace equity software provider Trusaic. Trusaic CEO Robert Sheen issued the following statement:

"On behalf of Trusaic, I extend heartfelt congratulations to USNWT icon, Olympic champion and fierce defender of equal rights Megan Rapinoe. Megan is the first soccer player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and one of only six female athletes or coaches.

As President Biden bestowed the award at The White House, he said, "Beyond the World Cup titles and the Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for an essential American truth that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect. Megan did something really consequential, she helped lead the change for perhaps the most important victory for anyone on her soccer team, or any soccer team: equal pay for women."

"This honor speaks to Megan's tireless efforts fighting for the basic rights of groups so often marginalized in our society. She has been a powerful voice for those whose own voices have been ignored, dismissed, or drowned out. Being selected to receive this award speaks volumes about Megan as an individual and the contributions she has made for the greater good of our country.

"While a consistently strong advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and racial justice, Megan also helped lead the USWNT to a historic equal pay agreement for both women and men. We are incredibly inspired by Megan's accomplishments on and off the field and are honored to be working alongside her in our shared desire to achieve pay equity, fair workplaces and a better life for all people.

"It is my belief, shaped by my own early experiences as a Korean immigrant in Los Angeles as a child, that achieving diversity, equity and inclusion respects our fundamental right to health, safety, and dignity. This belief guides the work we do at Trusaic today. Megan's achievement only reinforces our certainty that she is the ideal partner in the fight for pay equity.

Very few of us are willing to take chances, stand up for our rights and open ourselves to criticism. I admire Megan's courage. Please join me in congratulating her on this incredible honor, one I'm quite confident will not be her last."

