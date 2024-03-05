Trusaic Launches Customer Advisory Board

Insight from Senior HR Executives Will Help Guide Company's Technology and Service Priorities

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace equity software provider Trusaic has launched its inaugural Customer Advisory Board (CAB), ensuring the voice of the customer continues to help guide the direction of the company's data-driven HR solutions and continuously enhance the customer experience. The collaborative CAB will offer fresh insights and input to influence product innovation across Trusaic's pay equity and opportunity equity technology offerings, discuss ways to improve customer service and support, and validate the company's strategic initiatives and key priorities.

The CAB is made up of leaders from organizations of varying sizes across a wide range of industries and includes both long-time users and new customers. These cross-industry executives will provide valuable, front-line perspective into the HR challenges and opportunities their organizations face in today's business, social and legal climate.

Among the inaugural CAB members are:

Heidi Van Dam , Director of Compensation: Alaska Airlines

, Director of Compensation: Alaska Airlines Becky Wollman, Sr. Manager, HR Business Systems & Analysis; Entergy

Brittany Stewart , Senior People Operations Systems Manager; Omada Health

, Senior People Operations Systems Manager; Omada Health Ben Carter , Senior Vice President, Org Success (HR Business Partners & OE) & Total Rewards; Workday

"We couldn't be more excited and honored to welcome this impressive lineup of senior HR leaders to our inaugural customer advisory board and we are immensely appreciative of their participation," says Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "By engaging with this group regularly, we hope to gain a deeper understanding of their challenges and gather actionable feedback that addresses their priorities and helps all our customers reach their goals."

We are impressed with Trusaic's commitment to hearing from their clients and we welcome the opportunity to contribute and offer feedback. Participating in the customer advisory board will also allow us to share best practices with others facing similar challenges and learn from each other's experiences. Ideally, we can make meaningful, forward progress together" says Brittany Stewart, Senior People Operations Systems Manager; Omada Health.

Trusaic's CAB will meet on a quarterly basis. The first meeting will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio in May during the Total Rewards '24 conference presented by WorldatWork Total Rewards Association.

At Trusaic , we're on a mission to empower organizations to create a more equitable working world for all. We champion human potential through our industry leading technology platform and first-to-market partnerships and integrations, enabling organizations to achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, hire economically disadvantaged individuals and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

