Trusaic Launches PayParity® Available on Workday Marketplace

Bi-directional integration enables seamless exchange of data, helping organizations proactively prevent inequities and enable consistent, compliant compensation decisions.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Capitol Consulting, Inc. dba Trusaic, a Workday partner, announced the launch of its PayParity®, a bi-directional integration with Workday. The integration connects Trusaic's PayParity solution with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Recruiting, enabling seamless transmission of equitable pay and pay range analytics into Workday Recruiting and Workday Compensation to help identify and fix pay equity discrepancies as well as proactively prevent pay equity discrepancies for new hires, promotions, or transitions.

With this integration, HR and compensation teams can access PayParity's analytics directly within a single system, helping organizations proactively prevent pay inequities while maintaining competitive and compliant pay practices.

"PayParity's integration with Workday allows organizations to access pay equity directly in their workflows, making equitable pay decisions part of the natural process for hiring and compensation," said Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "By providing precise, data-driven insights, our solution helps prevent pay inequities before they occur and enables defensible, transparent, and fair compensation decisions."

Key capabilities of the PayParity application include:

Receive offer intelligence in Workday Recruiting to support equitable hiring and global pay transparency compliance

Delivery of pay equity insights into Workday HCM and Workday Recruiting

Proactive identification and resolution of pay equity discrepancies at the point of hire, promotion, or transition

Continuous incorporation of pay equity analytics into ongoing compensation review cycles

Benefits to employers include:

Reduce pay inequity risk and exposure

Make equitable compensation decisions with confidence

Streamline HR and compensation workflows in a single system

Support compliance with global pay transparency and pay equity laws

Optimize compensation spend and workforce outcomes

Access Trusaic's PayParity® application in the Workday Marketplace.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is the world's most trusted software for pay equity and EU Pay Transparency Directive compliance. Our AI-powered software solutions guide global enterprises toward precise, compliant pay decisions at scale to achieve pay equity for their global workforces. Our pay equity suite of products is augmented by Trusaic AI agents that simplify complex pay equity and transparency reporting tasks with precision. Organizations that partner with Trusaic turn every pay decision into progress. For more information about Trusaic, visit https://trusaic.com/

Media Contact:

Brett Christie

[email protected]

213-814-5760

SOURCE Trusaic