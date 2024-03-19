Trusaic Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Workplace Equity Leader Joins the Ranks of Nvidia, YouTube

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace equity technology leader Trusaic has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. This year's list spotlights businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

"At Trusaic, we're not just shaping the present of compensation and benefits management, but also propelling the industry toward a more equitable, competitive, and agile future. Our team of changemakers wake up every day inspired to find innovative solutions that support employee well-being and drive organizational success," says Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "This honor from Fast Company reinforces our commitment to living our mission every day."

Trusaic was recognized for its workplace equity platform, which includes PayParity®, OpportunityParity™, Salary Range Finder®, and Global Pay Data Reporting™. These innovative software solutions enable organizations to eliminate pay disparities at the intersection of gender, race/ethnicity, age, and disability; pinpoint and remedy equity concerns in hiring, promotion, and retention; ensure equitable compensation decisions; and easily comply with evolving global pay equity regulations.

The Fast Company honor is the latest in a series of accolades for the company. In the past year, Trusaic has received the HR Tech Award for Best DEI-Enabling Solution from Lighthouse Research; a Silver Medal from the Anthem Awards, which recognize purpose- and mission-driven work; and the inaugural Vanguard Award from the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), which showcases organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to diversity.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company's editors and writers identified companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies is available online , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

About Trusaic

At Trusaic, we're on a mission to empower organizations to create a more equitable working world for all. We champion human potential through our industry leading technology platform and first-to-market partnerships and integrations, enabling organizations to achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, hire economically disadvantaged individuals and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

Media contact:

Matt Gotchy

[email protected]

213-814-5760

SOURCE Trusaic