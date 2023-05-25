Trusaic Receives 2023 HR Tech Award For Best DEI-Enabling Solution

News provided by

Trusaic

25 May, 2023, 08:25 ET

Lighthouse Research Awards Program Honors PayParity® Pay Equity Software

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace equity technology company Trusaic was selected as a 2023 HR Tech Award winner for "Best DEI-Enabling Solution" in the Total Rewards and Employee Wellbeing category. The prestigious HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, recognized Trusaic's comprehensive, people centered PayParity® pay equity software for supporting "critical diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives." The awards are designed to help HR technology buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for their technology selection needs.

Continue Reading
HR Tech Awards
HR Tech Awards

"Looking to revolutionize pay equity and DEI solutions by pinpointing systemic root causes of pay inequities and provide custom remediation strategies? Prevent new pay inequities from ever being created with the innovative Salary Range Finder," says George Rogers, Chief Culture Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Trusaic sets a new standard for long-lasting and sustainable results."

Billed as the "the best, most objective HR technology awards program in the market," the HR Tech Awards provide peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on technologies purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators awarding the winners based on five key areas: problem(s) the technology solves in the market, case study, differentiation analysis, software evaluation, and company evaluation.

"Our judges strive to select technology solutions that have a real, measurable impact on employers. It's such a pleasure to be able to congratulate the winners of this year's program – they represent some of the very best that the industry has to offer," says Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

The HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees with entries from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

This year, the initiative recognized approximately 1% of the more than 5,000 HR technology firms for creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about, according to Lighthouse. The winners were announced on May 24 during a special livestream announcement on LinkedIn.

About Trusaic 
At Trusaic, we believe the workplace should work for everyone. We are a workplace equity technology company committed to advancing social good by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. With data-driven, people-centered solutions designed to solve HR's most complex workforce challenges, our mission is to create a better working world.

Contact:
Matt Gotchy
213-814-5760 
[email protected]

SOURCE Trusaic

Also from this source

Trusaic Champions Fair Pay For All In New Ad Campaign Featuring Megan Rapinoe

New Report Details The Role of Data, Analytics, and Technology in Pay Equity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.