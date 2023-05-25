Trusaic Receives 2023 HR Tech Award For Best DEI-Enabling Solution

Lighthouse Research Awards Program Honors PayParity® Pay Equity Software

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace equity technology company Trusaic was selected as a 2023 HR Tech Award winner for "Best DEI-Enabling Solution" in the Total Rewards and Employee Wellbeing category. The prestigious HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, recognized Trusaic's comprehensive, people centered PayParity ® pay equity software for supporting "critical diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives." The awards are designed to help HR technology buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for their technology selection needs.

"Looking to revolutionize pay equity and DEI solutions by pinpointing systemic root causes of pay inequities and provide custom remediation strategies? Prevent new pay inequities from ever being created with the innovative Salary Range Finder," says George Rogers, Chief Culture Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Trusaic sets a new standard for long-lasting and sustainable results."

Billed as the "the best, most objective HR technology awards program in the market," the HR Tech Awards provide peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on technologies purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators awarding the winners based on five key areas: problem(s) the technology solves in the market, case study, differentiation analysis, software evaluation, and company evaluation.

"Our judges strive to select technology solutions that have a real, measurable impact on employers. It's such a pleasure to be able to congratulate the winners of this year's program – they represent some of the very best that the industry has to offer," says Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

The HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees with entries from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

This year, the initiative recognized approximately 1% of the more than 5,000 HR technology firms for creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about, according to Lighthouse. The winners were announced on May 24 during a special livestream announcement on LinkedIn.

About Trusaic

At Trusaic, we believe the workplace should work for everyone. We are a workplace equity technology company committed to advancing social good by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. With data-driven, people-centered solutions designed to solve HR's most complex workforce challenges, our mission is to create a better working world.

