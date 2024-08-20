Trusaic Workday Certified Integration Enables Secure Pay Equity Compliance

Integration between Workday HCM and PayParity workplace equity platform ensures secure data gathering, consolidation and quality

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, a long-time Workday Certified Software Partner, offers Workday clients a seamless integration connecting Workday's Human Capital Management (HCM) with Trusaic's PayParity® workplace equity software platform. The certified and integrated solution enables secure and effortless data retrieval and real-time analysis, enabling Workday customers to efficiently address pay equity within their organizations. Trusaic is also certified for Workday integration with its Affordable Care Act (ACA) state filing solution.

Trusaic Workday Certified

Workday HCM is a single, cloud-based system that enables organizations to adapt to the changing world of HR. From compensation and payroll to shift scheduling, time tracking, benefits, and more, Workday HCM delivers unified workforce management.

With this certified integration, PayParity enables joint customers to perform pay equity audits, continuously monitor fair pay, and prevent new pay inequities from being created. It allows organizations to identify, monitor, and eliminate pay disparities at the intersections of gender, race/ethnicity, age, and disability, and comply with evolving U.S. and international pay equity regulations. The PayParity platform also powers OpportunityParity™, which helps promote equity in hiring, promotion, and retention practices.

PayParity's exclusive R.O.S.A. (remediation, optimization, spend analysis) feature helps organizations remediate pay disparities with enhanced precision and prioritize remediation efforts based on the ROI of each dollar spent. R.O.S.A. can perform hundreds (or even thousands) of remediation simulation runs iteratively to identify the pay adjustments that will most cost effectively address pay disparities.

Key capabilities of Trusaic's Workday-certified and integrated PayParity solution include:

Pay equity analysis at the intersection of gender, race, and other demographics

Seamless secure retrieval of sensitive data for pay equity audits

Continuous pay gap monitoring

R.O.S.A.

Systemic root cause identification

Salary range recommendations that incorporate external labor market data with internal pay equity analytics

Hiring, promotion, retention, and opportunity analytics

Expert, tailored guidance and support

Benefits to employers include:

Resolve pay disparities and prevent new pay inequity from being created

Eliminate manual data entry, saving time, effort and avoiding exposure to security risks

Comply with global pay equity and pay transparency laws

Provide pay range guidance for recruiters and managers

Determine total compensation in real time

Prevent wage compression

Maximize the ROI of compensation remediation efforts and ensure that financial capital is allocated as efficiently as possible.

Pinpoint and remedy equity concerns in hiring, promotion, and retention practices

Ensure workforce diversity and equity

Attract and retain top talent

"Trusaic's fast implementation and seamless integration with Workday HCM means employers can ensure fair and equitable pay structures, maintain pay equity as their workforce changes over time, and prevent new pay inequity from being created, through quick and secure data retrieval each and every time they perform an audit," says Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "In addition, PayParity promotes opportunity equity throughout the talent lifecycle and ensures compliance with global pay data requirements, making it a truly powerful, complete workplace equity solution."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

About Trusaic

At Trusaic, we're on a mission to empower organizations to create a more equitable working world for all. We champion human potential through our industry-leading technology platform and first-to-market partnerships and integrations, enabling organizations to achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, hire economically disadvantaged individuals, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. Trusaic was recently named to Fast Company's annual list of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" of 2024.

Contact:

Matt Gotchy

(213) 814-5760

[email protected]

SOURCE Trusaic