TruSens® announces retail launch of award-winning air purifiers into b8ta stores.

TruSens represents an exciting leap forward in home air purification that allows customers to truly take control of the air they breathe. Launched at the end of February 2019, TruSens offers three sizes of air purifiers – small, medium and large – that can be used in, but are not limited to, home and office spaces.

The powerful, yet quiet motor, unique airflow technology, 360-degree filtration and remote SensorPod™ Air Quality Monitor, which reads air quality from across the room and transmits this data to the air purifier, are all features that consumers can see and experience for themselves i n select b8ta stores.

As of this month, award-winning TruSens air purifiers are available for purchase in the following b8ta store locations, as well as online at b8ta.com.

Corte Madera, California

Palo Alto, California

Silicon Valley, California

Austin, Texas

Houston, Texas

Hudson Yards, New York

Oakbrook, Illinois

"We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation with the launch of TruSens air purifiers. We are especially honored to be partnering with b8ta - a true pioneer in displaying innovative products for shoppers to discover," commented Sumi Ghosh, Senior Director, Global Innovation, Wellness.

In addition to the above b8ta retail locations and b8ta.com, customers can continue to purchase TruSens air purifiers online through TruSens.com and Amazon.

For more information on TruSens and its award-winning air purifiers, please visit TruSens.com and follow the brand on social media.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

About b8ta

Founded in 2015, with offices in San Francisco and New York, b8ta operates the largest experiential retail footprint in the world in which consumers can discover, try and buy some of the world's best and most innovative products in real life. b8ta also pioneered the concept of Retail-as-a-Service, making it possible for brands to access physical retail as easily as they buy digital advertising, and launched Ark in 2019 to enable retailers and retail landlords to operate their own physical marketplaces.

Today, b8ta operates 19 branded flagship stores throughout the United States. In July 2019, b8ta announced a joint venture with Tru Kids Brands to open and operate reimagined Toys"R"Us stores in the U.S. In November 2019, b8ta will launch Forum, a new fashion and lifestyle retail concept located in Los Angeles.

For more about b8ta, visit www.b8ta.com. To learn more about Ark and Ark Marketplace, visit www.ark.com. For more about Forum, visit www.forumstore.com. To find a b8ta store near you visit www.b8ta.com/locations.

