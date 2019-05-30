TruShield Announces Acquisition and New Name

RESTON, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TruShield Security Solutions, Inc., an award-winning Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) delivering 24/7/365 managed cyber security monitoring, risk management, and incident response services, announced today the company has been acquired by Sunstone Partners, a growth equity firm that invests in technology-enabled services and software companies. The acquisition will bring together TruShield Security Solutions, Terra Verde Security of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sword & Shield Enterprise Security of Knoxville, Tennessee, to form Avertium.

Avertium's combined base of more than 1000 active customers receiving advisory, managed, and training services across mid- to large-sized businesses will now have access to more than 100 highly certified security subject matter experts - poised to disrupt the fast-growing MSSP space with proven, long-term solutions.

"This investment marks a critical inflection point for the business," said Paul Caiazzo, TruShield's Founder. "There is no end in sight to the onslaught of cyber-attacks organizations face. Most are unable to hire and retain security experts or bring together the right suite of tools, and as a result are unprepared to defend themselves. Solving these critical risks for our customers is what drives us. The market is incredibly hungry for high quality, trusted MSSP partners who can solve these challenges. That trend will only accelerate."

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Caiazzo will continue to focus on driving growth, working with clients to ensure Avertium meets and exceeds customer expectations and needs.

To facilitate the integration of the three portfolio companies and accelerate the launch of Avertium, Sunstone Partners has hired industry veteran Jeff Schmidt as the CEO of the newly combined entities. Previously Jeff was the CEO of Authomate, COO of SQS USA, and was the Global Head of Business Continuity, Security and Governance at BT Global Services.

About TruShield

TruShield has 10+ years of experience solving complex security problems for customers, and its expert staff remains committed to simplifying the challenges of securing the midmarket against attackers of all types.

About Avertium

Avertium is a leading provider of cybersecurity, risk and compliance assessment services and was created as a result of the acquisition of Terra Verde Security, TruShield and Sword & Shield by leading growth equity firm Sunstone Partners. With more than 150 employees and growing, and security operations centers in Arizona and Tennessee, the company serves more than 1,000 customers in the retail, healthcare, hospitality, financial services, manufacturing and government sectors. For more information, visit www.avertium.com.

