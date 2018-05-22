TruSight Announces Global Operating Agreement With EY

"Following an extensive evaluation of market capabilities and providers, we are pleased to announce that we have chosen EY to support the operational delivery of TruSight's third-party risk assessments globally" said Abel Clark, CEO of TruSight. "Our best practices-led, Assessments-as-a-Service approach will benefit from the deep subject matter expertise, experience and global scalability that EY, an established and trusted provider to financial institutions, brings."

"We are excited to have been selected by TruSight, the consortium founded by industry leaders to transform the effectiveness and efficiency of third-party assessment," said Peter Davis, EY Americas Financial Services Advisory Leader. "Working with TruSight enables us to expand our managed service capabilities and support the industry in elevating its standards. We believe the establishment of industry best practices and shared execution is the future of third-party risk assessment, and we are thrilled to be supporting TruSight with this transformative approach."

About TruSight

TruSight is the best practices third-party assessment service created by leading banks for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. As innovators of the Assessments-as-a-Service model, TruSight streamlines and simplifies third-party assessment by executing assessments once and delivering to many over a secure, shared-services platform.

TruSight was founded as an innovative industry initiative by a consortium of leading financial services companies, including American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon , JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. TruSight's comprehensive assessment solutions, all powered by TruSight's standardized Best Practices Questionnaire, are uniquely built on this collective industry expertise to elevate the discipline of third-party management industry-wide.

For more information, visit trusightsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

PR Contact

media@trusightsolutions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trusight-announces-global-operating-agreement-with-ey-300652323.html

SOURCE TruSight

Related Links

http://www.trusightsolutions.com

