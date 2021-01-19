TruSight Appoints Charles Forde as Head of Global Product Strategy and Client Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSight , the financial industry's leading provider of third-party risk data, today announced that industry veteran Charles Forde has been appointed head of global product strategy and client solutions. In his new role, Forde will oversee the expansion of TruSight's service offering and lead European business development, which has become a key territory as TruSight looks to expand its footprint beyond North America. Charles will officially join TruSight in March and will be based in Frankfurt.

TruSight's plans to accelerate its expansion into Europe come after a record-setting year for the company, which achieved 130% year-over-year revenue growth in 2020. This progress was fueled by increasing industry adoption and the accelerated pace of assessment deliveries in the U.S.

"Having known Charles for many years, I am familiar with his considerable experience, and the depth and breadth of his expertise. He will bring enormous value and perspective to the TruSight team," said Jonathan Pressman, CEO of TruSight. "His stellar industry reputation, coupled with his deep understanding and appreciation of the value of industry utilities, makes Charles the ideal person to drive adoption of the TruSight model in the European financial services industry."

Charles brings to the position a background in the international financial services industry, including experience in management, third party, outsourcing and cyber risk. Before joining TruSight, he served as group head of operational risk at Allied Irish Banks . He previously served as global head of third-party risk and shared services op risk and as COO, group data services, vendor risk and the client data confidentiality programme for UBS . He currently serves on the Board of Advisors for OpRisk Europe and the Center for Financial Professionals.

"I am excited to join a company like TruSight, which has distinguished itself as a true industry utility that is owned and operated by the industry for the industry," said Charles Forde. "I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for TruSight in Europe, where the financial services industry has been underserved. I look forward to working with TruSight to grow that market."

About TruSight

TruSight is the industry's leading third-party risk management (TPRM) utility platform, facilitating efficient and cost-effective collection of accurate third-party risk data. Created and backed by five of the largest global financial institutions, including American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, TruSight combines best practices and standardization to execute comprehensive risk assessments once and deliver to many—enabling financial institutions to gain greater visibility into potential risks and manage third-party relationships more efficiently and effectively.

For more information, contact:

Laura Nelson or Sage Morander

SVM Public Relations

401.490.9700

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE TruSight

Related Links

https://trusightsolutions.com

