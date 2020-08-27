TruSight Appoints Jonathan Pressman as CEO

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSight, the financial industry's leading third-party risk utility, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Pressman as its CEO. Pressman's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company, which has been rapidly expanding in the third-party risk space as key suppliers to the financial services industry have embraced TruSight's methodology and participated in its risk assessment process.

"This is an exciting and important time for TruSight, as the hard work they have invested in developing the product is paying off," said Taryn Thompson, chief procurement officer of Bank of America. "The industry is embracing the TruSight standard, the assessment portfolio is growing, and suppliers and financial institutions are realizing the significant benefits that accrue from adopting the TruSight methodology. Jonathan has played a key part in TruSight's success, and we are confident that under his leadership, the company will continue its rapid growth trajectory."

Pressman has been a member of TruSight's executive team since 2018, previously serving as global head of business development. He brings more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry, with a focus on technology solutions in risk and compliance. Prior to joining TruSight as global head of business development, Pressman spent over eight years with IHS Markit in senior sales roles. Jonathan began his career at a national privately held wealth management firm where he served as a managing principal for over a decade.

"I am honored to lead our exceptional team here at TruSight as we continue to scale to meet the industry's evolving needs," said Jonathan Pressman, TruSight CEO. "2020 has been a transformative year for TruSight, and we look forward to building on our momentum to help the market achieve higher standards and greater transparency."

About TruSight

TruSight is the industry's leading third-party risk management (TPRM) utility platform, facilitating efficient and cost-effective collection of accurate third-party risk data. Created and backed by five of the largest global financial institutions, including American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, TruSight combines best practices and standardization to execute comprehensive risk assessments once and deliver to many over a secure, shared-services platform—enabling financial institutions to gain greater visibility into potential risks and manage third-party relationships more efficiently and effectively.

For more information, contact:

