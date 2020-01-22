Trusona and Semperis to Host Inaugural Identity Resilience Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless multi-factor authentication technology, and Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announce the first annual Identity Resilience summit, taking place on February 25, 2020 at The St. Regis in San Francisco, California. The inaugural event brings together experts and trailblazers across the cyber, defense and intelligence industries to explore the latest strategies in the fight against cybercriminals and the illicit enterprises funded by their activities — from terrorism, narcotics, and weapons to human trafficking and child exploitation.

Identity Resilience 2020

Co-hosted by Trusona and Semperis, Identity Resilience 2020 will examine critical questions and real-world case studies on multiple pressing identity-related issues and ideas including:

The passwordless future is not science fiction

The "cyber-first" approach to disaster recovery

Implementing a decentralized identity strategy

Ransomware, risk and recovery

Among the expert keynote speakers are:

Jim Routh , Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual — Routh is a recognized tech talent and leader in the cybersecurity industry. In addition to his role at MassMutual, he served as H-ISAC's Chair of the Board and is a member of the Board of ZeroNorth, Advisory Board of the ClearSky Security Fund and Advisory Committee for the UC Berkeley Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity.

— Routh is a recognized tech talent and leader in the cybersecurity industry. In addition to his role at MassMutual, he served as H-ISAC's Chair of the Board and is a member of the Board of ZeroNorth, Advisory Board of the ClearSky Security Fund and Advisory Committee for the UC Berkeley Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity. Chris Roberts , Chief Security Strategist, Attivo Networks — Roberts is considered one of the world's foremost experts on counter threat intelligence with more than 20 years of experience working in enterprise, industrial and government segments addressing evolving security threats.

— Roberts is considered one of the world's foremost experts on counter threat intelligence with more than 20 years of experience working in enterprise, industrial and government segments addressing evolving security threats. Edward Amoroso , Founder and CEO, TAG Cyber — Amoroso is author of six books on cyber security, and dozens of major research and technical papers in peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings. His global cybersecurity advisory provides training, consulting and media services to hundreds of organizations across the world.

— Amoroso is author of six books on cyber security, and dozens of major research and technical papers in peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings. His global cybersecurity advisory provides training, consulting and media services to hundreds of organizations across the world. Andy Greenberg , Cybersecurity Journalist, WIRED — Andy Greenberg is a senior writer for WIRED, covering security, privacy, information freedom and hacker culture. He's the author of the book "Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin's Most Dangerous Hackers." Greenberg previously worked as a senior reporter for Forbes magazine.

"We're excited to engage with the community and invite cyber security practitioners to take action to raise the security bar and reclaim security and privacy by driving the adoption of technologies and practices that thwart cybercrime," said Trusona CEO Ori Eisen.

"The need for security practitioners to fight global cybercrime and its unspeakable evils has never been greater," said Mickey Bresman, CEO at Semperis. "The Identity Resilience summit is an important step in uniting together to make the world a safer place by sharing and implementing sound security strategies."

The Identity Resilience Summit is an invite-only event with tickets subject to limited availability. Interested participants can register to attend here. The event will be held Tuesday, February 25, 4-8 p.m. PST at The St. Regis San Francisco hotel, located at 125 3rd St within walking distance of the Moscone Center.

Trusona and Semperis executives will also be available and on-site during RSAC 2020 to brief analysts and media, meet with customers and partners, and connect with professionals in the wider security community.

About Trusona

Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless MFA for enterprises, secures the identity behind every digital interaction. The company's solutions provide a complete alternative to usernames and passwords, making authentication more secure and more convenient across all enterprise use cases. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, higher education, media and more, trust Trusona for omni-channel authentication across any digital asset. Trusona is leading the passwordless revolution where there are no passwords to be created, remembered, managed or compromised. Trusona is funded by Georgian Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Akamai, Microsoft Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com.

About Semperis

Semperis is an enterprise identity protection company that helps organizations recover from cyber breaches and directory service failures, on-premises and in the cloud. The company's patented technology for Microsoft Active Directory is used by customers in the Fortune 500, government, financial, healthcare, and other industries worldwide. Semperis is a Microsoft Partner, and its solutions are recognized by Gartner.

