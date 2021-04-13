Trusona Announces Key Additions To Executive Team, Appoints CTO and CRO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless identity authentication, today announced the addition of John Summers as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and David McKeough as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Bringing decades of enterprise cybersecurity experience across multiple verticals, the new additions will drive Trusona's strategic roadmap, enhance its enterprise security posture, enrich customer engagement and grow revenue as the company continues to expand rapidly.

To best meet the needs of enterprises and security practitioners alike, Summers and McKeough offer deep security expertise and industry knowledge that strengthen Trusona's efforts in leading the passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) market and shifting the world away from the vulnerabilities of passwords. With global cyberattacks rising exponentially amidst an accelerated dependence on digital avenues, the new team members reinforce the company's dedication to provide next-generation security solutions for today's threats.

Summers and McKeough each add unique, invaluable experience to Trusona's executive team:

John Summers , CTO — Summers was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Akamai's Web Security business based at the company's global headquarters. Summers joined Akamai in 2007 to lead the Dynamic Site Accelerator product line, growing that business from $6M to over $300M in revenue in four years. However, he quickly turned his attention to security. He is a patent holder on Akamai's distributed web application firewall technology and led the teams that built Akamai's Web and Enterprise Security products. Summers also helped lead multiple acquisitions, including Prolexic in 2014. In 2018, he turned his attention to Identity, which led to the acquisition of Janrain and the launch of Akamai Identity Cloud. With John's leadership, the Akamai security business has grown from nothing in 2009 to over $1B in revenue in 2020. Prior to Akamai, Summers led Managed Security Services businesses at Unisys and Genuity.





David McKeough , CRO — McKeough is a cybersecurity veteran with over 18 year of experience in multiple verticals, giving him a unique perspective on how IT security fits and functions in any given environment. McKeough's first foray was founding two successful startups; the first in technology and the second in HIPAA compliance. He then spent 8 years at McAfee where he held many roles, the last of which was Global Vice President of the Advanced Technology Group (ATG). As head of ATG he was responsible for a global team that responded to the unique cybersecurity needs throughout the different worldwide markets and sectors. After McAfee, McKeough was the Global Sales leader at Digital Guardian, a data protection platform and most recently he has spent time in the endpoint protection world at CrowdStrike.

"We are excited to welcome these two respected professionals to our executive team who each bring a proven track record of success in the security industry," said Ori Eisen, founder and CEO at Trusona. "The experience and expertise these additions provide will continue to deepen Trusona's passwordless solutions to best serve the critical needs of security leaders across the enterprise, expanding to most effectively reach all use cases. We're proud of this industry-leading talent that has joined Trusona in our relentless dedication to deliver unmatched assurance in digital identity."

