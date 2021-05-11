Trusona Announces Two Strategic Additions To Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless identity authentication, today announces the strategic appointment of two new members to the company's advisory board — Alan Elliot and Anton Granic.

With a background focused on cybersecurity, Elliot and Granic bring decades of sales leadership and startup experience to further strengthen Trusona's dedication to providing its market-leading passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) to all. The new advisors will support the company's strategy, helping to scale the business to most effectively deliver next-generation security solutions to protect enterprises' sensitive assets from modern threats by shifting the digital landscape away from the vulnerabilities of passwords. Elliot and Granic's industry expertise will aid Trusona in engaging with security practitioners and growing revenue as the company continues its rapid expansion.

Both Elliot and Granic bring a wide breadth of experience to Trusona's board of advisors, respectively:

Alan Elliot — Alan Elliot brings over 25 years of sales leadership experience in software start-ups with a focus on cybersecurity and network infrastructure. He currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer for SS8, a network security and analytics company focused on serving the telecommunications and intelligence communities. Prior to SS8, Alan was the Head of Global Revenue for Janrain, a leading Customer Identity and Access Management company, which was acquired by Akamai in 2019. Previously, Alan held executive sales roles at General Dynamics Fidelis Cybersecurity Solutions, Proofpoint, and Critical Path. Alan holds a degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Marketing, from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles .

— brings over 25 years of sales leadership experience in software start-ups with a focus on cybersecurity and network infrastructure. He currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer for SS8, a network security and analytics company focused on serving the telecommunications and intelligence communities. Prior to SS8, Alan was the Head of Global Revenue for Janrain, a leading Customer Identity and Access Management company, which was acquired by Akamai in 2019. Previously, Alan held executive sales roles at General Dynamics Fidelis Cybersecurity Solutions, Proofpoint, and Critical Path. Alan holds a degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Marketing, from in . Anton Granic — Anton Granic brings over 20 years of sales leadership and startup experience with a focus on cybersecurity and network infrastructure. He is currently serving as Vice-President of Worldwide Sales and Operations at SALT Security, the industry's first true API Security platform. Prior to SALT Security, Anton served as VP of WW Global Accounts at Nutanix, the industry leading Hyperconverged/Hybrid Cloud platform company, which successfully IPO'd in 2016. Previously, Anton had held key sales and leadership positions at Palo Alto Networks, where he was one of the early employees, and the first employee in Canada , along with Sophos (formerly Utimaco and Clearswift). Anton holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Toronto .

"We are proud to add these two respected sales leaders to our advisory board who each provide invaluable experience in the cybersecurity industry," said Ori Eisen, founder and CEO at Trusona. "Trusona continues to grow rapidly and these new advisors will help us to best reach and serve the crucial needs of even more security leaders across the enterprise. It's never been more mission critical to offer the world modern security, and these additions will aid us in that enduring pursuit. "

To read more about Trusona's passwordless MFA solutions, please visit https://www.trusona.com .

About Trusona

Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless identity authentication for enterprises, delivers unmatched assurance in digital identity for your workforce, customers and anyone enterprise-wide. With passwordless identity authentication, Trusona verifies who's on the other end, not what they're typing. The company's solutions allow businesses to identity proof or authenticate with security that's stronger than password-dependent MFA and a UX designed for the way people live and work. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, higher education, media and more, trust Trusona for omni-channel authentication across any digital asset. Trusona is funded by Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Akamai, Georgian, OurCrowd, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com .

SOURCE Trusona

Related Links

https://www.trusona.com/

