Trusona appointed to FIDO Alliance Board, bringing user experience leadership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless identity authentication, today announced it has been appointed to the FIDO Alliance Board of Directors with Kevin Goldman, Trusona's Chief Experience Officer, as the Primary Board Delegate.

Based on free and open standards from the FIDO Alliance, FIDO authentication replaces outdated, password-only sign-ins with secure and fast sign-in experiences across websites and apps. With over four billion devices now supporting FIDO protocols, increasing demand for the standard is fast permeating all areas of the identity and authentication space. Bringing 28 years of user experience (UX) and usability experience, Goldman will work alongside other FIDO Alliance Board Members such as Google, Microsoft, Apple and Visa to maximize FIDO usability.

"We're poised to resolve the universal friction of passwords," said Goldman. "It'll take more than specifications, bits and bytes because there are too many old-school password-related behaviors to change. Too many security initiatives start with technology instead of people — until now. This is about a completely new approach to a very old problem. This is about increasing security with experiences people prefer. It's about the human side of cybersecurity. It's about precisely measuring and removing friction from user journeys, so everyone in the world can carry on with their digital lives effortlessly and securely."

Trusona is an originating member and key contributor to the FIDO Alliance's UX Task Force, which focuses on the exploration of FIDO user journeys and establishment of FIDO UX best practices to make authentication without passwords more usable for all. The Task Force published its first set of UX guidelines for FIDO authentication in desktop environments in June 2021.

"Trusona and Kevin Goldman bring important usability expertise and perspective that will greatly support the FIDO Alliance's vision to secure the world from the vulnerabilities of passwords," said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "We look forward to Kevin's contributions as a FIDO Alliance Board Member in our ongoing collective efforts to provide simpler, stronger authentication to the masses."

About Trusona

Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless identity authentication for enterprises, delivers unmatched assurance in digital identity for your workforce, customers and anyone enterprise-wide. With passwordless identity authentication, Trusona verifies who's on the other end, not what they're typing. The company's solutions allow businesses to identity proof or authenticate with security that's stronger than password-dependent MFA, mitigating top attack vectors like SIM swapping, keylogging and credential stuffing and providing a UX designed for the way people live and work. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, higher education, media and more, trust Trusona for omni-channel authentication across any digital asset. Trusona is funded by Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Akamai, Georgian, OurCrowd, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com.

