Trusona Named to 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusona, the global leader in passwordless authentication, announced today its inclusion on CNBC's 2019 Upstart 100 list, recognizing up-and-coming companies breaking industry barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names. Trusona was credited for its rapid growth and pioneering technology in passwordless multi-factor authentication. The company joins other esteemed CNBC Upstart 100 recipients acknowledged as entrepreneurial success stories to watch.

The CNBC editorial team selected its top 100 honorees from a diverse group of more than 600 entrants around the world and from nearly every sector of the economy. Industry experts judged companies — from enterprise software and finance to insurance, technology, health care and retail, among others — on metrics including scalability, sales growth, user/customer growth, workforce diversity, access to capital and community, intellectual property, industry size and industry life-cycle stage.

"We're extremely excited to be among the businesses recognized by CNBC for breaking new ground with our passwordless authentication approach as we raise the bar in the fight against cybercrime and ensure a more secure future for enterprises and consumers everywhere," said Ori Eisen, Founder and CEO of Trusona.

Each Upstart 100 company was selected for successfully reaching milestones such as increased brand awareness, raising venture capital and job creation, among others. Amid an endless onslaught of data breaches and an alarming rise in credential abuse and theft, businesses and developers are transitioning away from failed compromised credential prevention products and embracing passwordless authentication. Trusona's explosive growth is driven by its unparalleled online identity and passwordless authentication technology, the only such solution in the market, which allows businesses and consumers to thwart cybercrime by eliminating passwords from the user experience.

Its inclusion on the CNBC Upstart 100 list is one in a series of distinctions received by Trusona and CEO Ori Eisen over the years for reinventing traditional multi-factor identity security. A multiple Best of Show award winner at Finovate, the financial & banking technology innovation conference series, Trusona has also been honored with Info Security Products Guide's Tomorrow's Technology Today award and recognized as a Representative Vendor by leading information technology research firm Gartner in its 2018 "Market Guide for User Authentication". In addition to these accolades, in 2017 leader Ori Eisen was commended one of One World Identity's (OWI) Top 100 Identity Leaders.

To read more about Trusona's groundbreaking passwordless authentication solution, visit https://www.trusona.com/.

CNBC launched the Upstart List in 2017 with the Upstart 25. In 2018, CNBC expanded the number of start-ups on the list from 25 to 100. For more information about the CNBC Upstart 100 visit https://www.cnbc.com/upstart/.

About Trusona

Trusona, the global leader in identity authentication, ensures the True Persona behind every digital interaction. Our dynamic solutions provide a robust alternative to usernames and passwords making authentication both convenient and more secure at scale while preventing static credential replay cybercrimes. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, higher education, media and more trust Trusona for onboarding and authentication into any digital channel. Trusona is leading the #NoPasswords Revolution where there are no passwords to be created, remembered, stolen, or compromised – ensuring people are who they say they are and no one else can. Trusona is funded by Kleiner Perkins, Microsoft Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com.

SOURCE Trusona

Related Links

http://www.trusona.com

