Trusona's Windows 10 Passwordless MFA Solution Deployed by Customers Worldwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless identity authentication, today announced the successful and rapidly growing deployment of its passwordless MFA solution for Windows 10 — enabling enterprises to provide enhanced security and usability to the workforce by removing passwords from the desktop sign-in experience.

Designed to address the needs of security leaders striving to quickly reduce risks across a remote workforce, the solution works with an enterprise's existing infrastructure without requiring any software or hardware upgrades like Windows Hello, cameras, biometric readers or on-premises servers — making it the most cost-effective and user-friendly to deploy. Trusona supports all connectivity use cases, authenticating employees with or without internet connectivity on their PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone. Additionally, the solution utilizes Trusona's patented anti-replay technology to protect against credential replay attacks for increased security.

Customers deploying Trusona's passwordless MFA for Windows 10 have already seen a number of key benefits:

Increased security

"As passwords are consistently identified as the biggest risk to enterprise security, we knew it was important to remove this threat vector from our desktop login process," said Steve Harrison, Managing Partner at Exeter Financial, a wealth management firm specializing in the areas of investing, estate and tax planning. "Trusona helps us protect our sensitive financial assets and provides us with the confidence to do our work securely and from any location."

Enhanced usability

"To us, removing passwords from the Windows login process just made sense and we love being able to sign in to our computers and devices without the unnecessary friction of typing in static credentials," said Alexei Toropov, CTO at ZynRg, a provider of cost-effective, customer-centric CRM solutions. "By doing so, productivity has increased and frustration reduced as our employees can no longer lock themselves out due to forgotten passwords. The perpetual maintenance of a strict password policy can now be consigned to history."

Ease of deployment

"Especially in a time of rapidly shifting digital landscapes, we needed a security solution that was quick and simple to deploy across the workforce," said Roy Griffiths, Support Director at CRM-UK, an independent CRM software developer and reseller. "With an installation lasting just a few hours, Trusona has supplied us with powerful enterprise security with minimal effort."

To learn more about Trusona's passwordless authentication for Windows 10, please visit https://www.trusona.com/windows-10 .

About Trusona

Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless identity authentication for enterprises, secures the identity behind every digital interaction. The company's solutions provide a complete alternative to usernames and passwords, making authentication more secure and more convenient across all enterprise use cases. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, higher education, media and more, trust Trusona for omni-channel authentication across any digital asset. Trusona is leading the passwordless revolution where there are no passwords to be created, remembered, managed or compromised. Trusona is funded by Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Akamai, Georgian Partners, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com .

