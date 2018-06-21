TruSpectrum™ from CBD Naturals® Unleashes Untapped Power of Cannabis

Typical extraction methods result in oils that contain a high level of cannabidiol and little to none of the other medicinal properties of the plant, losing out on a plethora of other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, making those oils similar to isolate products and unlikely to result in the entourage effect consumers expect from a full-spectrum product.

TruSpectrum™ on the other hand, uses a breakthrough low-pressure extraction system, resulting in a 'live resin' output that protects cannabinoids and terpenes from degradation that happens in the traditional solvent and Co2 extraction techniques. The extracts contain 100 percent of the plants terpenes, phytocannabinoids, and flavinoids, going far beyond what the industry has previously accepted as 'full-spectrum' and creating what the company refers to as a TruSpectrumTM for consumers.

"Most so-called full-spectrum hemp oils being sold in this marketplace carry a very limited number of the medicinal constituents from the plant after going through harsh extraction techniques that are designed to increase concentration of a particular cannabinoid," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and founder of Isodiol (which now share a strategic partnership). "The term full-spectrum has been misused so much in our industry that it's hard to trust product labels and identify which are actually full-spectrum and capable of delivering an entourage effect. Our aim is to set a new standard for consumers of what to expect from a true full-spectrum product with our brand name TruSpectrum offering concentrates that contain natural constituents like CBG, CBGA, CBC, CBDV, THCv, beta-caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene, limonene, b-pinene and many others that are currently hard to find in the marketplace as a result of harsh extraction techniques."

TruSpectrumTM CBD products include tinctures, dabs, shatters, vapes, oils and crumbles for consumers, as well as bulk sizes for formulators, available in varying potency. The extracts are derived from organically grown hemp, compliant with the 2014 Hemp Farm Bill.

"When you harness the power of the whole plant, rather than isolating cannabinoids, you allow the natural constituents of the plant to work together as Mother Nature intended," Berry added. "Our cutting-edge advancements deliver greater purity, integrity and potency. If you can imagine a product that delivers every phytocannabinoid and terpene the cannabis plant has to offer, that's TruSpectrum."

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

