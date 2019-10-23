Truss Announces TrussCRE in Chicago

"We're the only ones in commercial real estate who are offering this kind of platform or tool to help brokers close more deals in an efficient and transparent way. In the end, this is a tool for brokers and further showing our commitment to them. At the same time, we also know tenants are wanting more tech-forward solutions to finding their next space," said Bobby Goodman, cofounder of Truss. "We also listened to the feedback we received from brokers who used TrussCRE during our soft launch in Boston and we've made significant improvements in this latest version."

While common in other industries, these enhanced technologies are new to the commercial real estate industry. TrussCRE's features and functionalities include the ability to electronically share listings in real-time with clients and prospective clients that meet their needs. It also allows for client collaboration with a chat function. The platform allows brokers to target disengaged clients, such as if a deal is stalled or they're looking at competitive deals. It also allows brokers to follow up with engaged clients that are ready for renewals or to track other key dates.

This results in brokers being able to close more deals, on average 60 percent faster on TrussCRE than with a traditional brokerage.

The introductory rates for TrussCRE start at $150/month for an annual subscription and $300/month for a month-to-month subscription. To learn more about TrussCRE visit here.

More about Truss

Truss helps small and medium businesses find, tour and lease office, coworking, industrial and retail space. More than 15,000 small to medium sized business owners have used Truss to date to help them find the right commercial real estate space. Business owners and entrepreneurs can search for the space from their own computers or mobile devices. The AI-enabled technology enables business owners to find the right space in a convenient and easy manner. Truss also offers dedicated brokers and partner brokers who act as the point person throughout the seamless process. TrussCRE is a listing marketplace to streamline transactions for brokers. TrussCRE continually adds new inventory with complete pricing details on every listing. To learn more about Truss, visit www.truss.co or follow them on social media on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

